Stagecoach Performing Arts celebrates the power of “One” at global conference

Attendees were treated to a dynamic agenda filled with practical workshops, professional development opportunities and world-class insights

From standing ovations to standout ideas, this year’s Stagecoach Performing Arts Global Conference was a celebration of everything that makes the network extraordinary.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Held on 22nd and 23rd June at the De Vere Wokefield Estate in Reading, the event brought together franchisees, head office teams and industry experts from across the world for two unforgettable days of connection, collaboration and creativity. With the 2025 theme – One – echoing through every moment, the conference shone a spotlight on the strength and unity of the Stagecoach family.

Attendees were treated to a dynamic agenda filled with practical workshops, professional development opportunities and world-class insights – all designed to empower franchisees to continue delivering exceptional performing arts education to children and young people around the globe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A major highlight of the conference was the keynote speech from Olympian, media personality and motivational speaker, Kriss Akabusi MBE, whose powerful and personal talk resonated deeply with the audience. Drawing from his experience as part of the British 4x400m relay team – most famously anchoring the team to gold at the 1991 World Championships – Kriss shared insights into the importance of teamwork, trust and playing to individual strengths.

With the 2025 theme – One – echoing through every moment, the conference shone a spotlight on the strength and unity of the Stagecoach family

“We’re incredibly proud of the unity within our network, and this year’s theme of ‘One’ felt more relevant than ever,” said Andy Knights, CEO of Stagecoach. “Kriss reminded us of the incredible things we can achieve when we work together, trust each other and bring our individual talents to the table. His message aligned perfectly with the values at the heart of Stagecoach.”

Alongside Kriss’s keynote, delegates explored a range of interactive workshops and sessions. From Time Management 101 and Creating a Prompt Script to Content Planning in Canva and a taste of the Official Wicked Workshop Experience, the programme offered something for every stage in the Stagecoach journey. The Business Consultants Networking Lounge and talks from financial planners Suitable Life also gave franchisees the tools to build long-term success.

“This conference was a real celebration of the people behind the Stagecoach name – the individuals who bring passion and creativity into every classroom,” added Andy. “Whether you’re teaching on a Saturday morning or running a network of schools, our strength lies in our shared purpose. When we come together as one, the impact is extraordinary.”

For more information about a franchise opportunity with Stagecoach, visit www.stagecoachfranchise.com