Stake announce shirt sponsorship with 'one of Chile’s most prestigious soccer teams'

Leading betting platform, Stake, has today announced a sponsorship deal with Chilean Primera División side, Club Deportivo Ñublense.

The partnership will see Stake become the front-of-shirt sponsor for the 2025 season, a campaign in which Ñublense compete in the historic Copa Libertadores for just the second time in their 109-year history.

Finalists in the 2024 Copa Chile, Club Deportivo Ñublense will look to upset the odds in South America’s biggest domestic tournament.

This partnership demonstrates Stake’s strong support for clubs in Latin America, as the brand continues to expand its footprint in the region, adding another front-of-shirt partnership to its growing portfolio, which now stands at six clubs globally.

Nikkita Thomas, Head of Sponsorship, at Stake, commented:“Ñublense are a fantastic club, with a rich history and a great fan base. We saw a real underdog story last season as they made it to the final of Copa Chile, and their involvement in the Copa Libertadores is something we are very excited about.

“We are really passionate about expanding our footprint across Latin America, and to partner with one of Chile’s most prestigious teams is something we are proud of.”

Francisco Mardones, General Manager at Club Deportivo Ñublense, added: “We are very pleased to start this agreement with Stake, a brand that shares our passion for football and innovation. This sponsorship will allow our club to continue its growth, reaching new audiences and offering more experiences to our fans."