Stake announces exclusive partnership with SA20 franchise Paarl Royals

Leading betting platform, Stake, has today announced a sponsorship deal with T20 cricket franchise Paarl Royals.

The partnership will see Stake become the Main Principal Partner of Paarl Royals for the entirety of the 2025 SA20 campaign, earning them exclusivity in the iGaming category.

Paarl Royals are a T20 franchise team participating in the South African Domestic T20 league (SA20), with superstar players including Joe Root, Dinesh Karthik, and David Miller. The partnership with Stake will see the Royals capitalize on their strong social and digital media presence, delivering increased support for the franchise.

This announcement highlights Stake's strong support for cricket, further expanding its sponsorship portfolio and building on the success from its previous partnership with the European Cricket Championships and ongoing partnership with Major League Cricket.

Nikkita Thomas, Head of Sponsorships at Stake, said: “Paarl Royals are a really interesting franchise, with an incredible roster of talent, as well as a dedicated and engaged fan base. Their strong social and digital platform is something that we at Stake really aligned with, and we’re really pleased to be increasing our cricketing portfolio with the Royals, who bring in fans from all over the globe.”

“It is a really exciting time for cricket with the development and expansion of franchise T20 cricket, and we believe that it is the perfect opportunity for us to broaden our cricket portfolio, which is something Stake has been passionate about doing,” Nikkita added.

A spokesperson for Paarl Royals commented: “We are incredibly excited to have Stake join the Royals family as the principal sponsor for the team. We have great synergies since we both keep fan centricity as the guiding principle for everything we do. We can't wait to engage fans both on and off the field."