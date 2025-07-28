Stannah Stairlifts awarded prestigious Made in Britain accreditation during 50th year of stairlift manufacturing

Stannah is proud of latest accreditation

Stannah, one of the UK’s most trusted names in mobility solutions, is proud to announce that its core stairlift product range has been officially awarded the Made in Britain accreditation – a prestigious mark that recognises excellence in British manufacturing.

The announcement comes at a particularly special time for the business, as 2025 marks 50 years since Stannah began manufacturing stairlifts. Since launching its first model in 1975, the company has gone on to sell over one million stairlifts worldwide – a testament to five decades of innovation, engineering excellence and customer trust.

The accreditation confirms that Stannah stairlift models manufactured at its UK production facilities are designed and built in Great Britain, highlighting the company’s ongoing investment in British engineering, local talent, and sustainable manufacturing practices.

“We are delighted to receive the Made in Britain accreditation for our stairlifts,” said Patrick Stannah, Group Director. “This mark reflects the pride we take in British engineering and reaffirms our commitment to producing reliable, high-quality stairlifts that support people’s independence at home.”

The Made in Britain mark is a nationally recognised symbol of trust and transparency. It brings together the best of British manufacturing under one unified marque, helping consumers and businesses easily identify products that are genuinely made in the UK.

For Stannah, a family-run business with almost 160 years of engineering heritage, this recognition adds an extra level of assurance for customers – confirming that their stairlifts are built to the highest standards using responsibly sourced materials.

Supporting local skills and evolving globally

With manufacturing facilities based at its headquarters in Andover, Hampshire and Newburn, Tyne & Wear, Stannah continues to invest in British design, engineering and skilled jobs. The Made in Britain accreditation reflects the company’s commitment to supporting local supply chains and sustainable production practices within its UK operations.

“As a global business, Stannah continues to evolve to meet a wide range of customer needs,” added Patrick. “While we explore opportunities to expand our range, this recognition reaffirms the value and importance of our British-made stairlifts – and the trusted craftsmanship behind them.”

“When customers choose a Stannah stairlift, they’re not just choosing mobility and independence – they’re choosing British-made quality, backed by generations of expertise.”

To learn more about Stannah stairlifts in the UK and the Made in Britain accreditation, visit: www.stannah.com