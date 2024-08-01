Steffen Hoffmann appointed as Managing Director of Bosch UK & Ireland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bosch has today announced the appointment of Dr. Steffen Hoffmann as Managing Director of Bosch UK & Ireland.

Steffen will take over the role from Vonjy Rajakoba.

Steffen has been with the Bosch business for over 32 years, starting his career in 1992 as a Management Trainee in Germany, and since then he has progressed within the company in various roles around the world.

Steffen led Bosch UK & Ireland from 2015 to 2020 and returns to the position. In the intervening years he was the President of Bosch Russia until 2022, and since then he has overseen the Bosch activities in over 20 countries as President Northern & Eastern Europe, whilst based in the UK. Steffen will continue this European role alongside his new responsibility for Bosch’s business across the UK and Ireland.

Steffen’s role as President Northern & Eastern Europe allows the region to be represented with a stronger voice to the global Bosch Group. It enables synergies to be drawn out from across the different countries along with even greater cooperation in key topics.

Steffen said: “After three decades of working across different areas of the business and working with many Bosch teams in a number of countries, I’m proud to be taking up the role of Managing Director of Bosch UK & Ireland again. I have fond memories of heading up the business here in the past and it’s a unique opportunity to return with a broader perspective of the wider region. I’m looking forward to getting started and I thank Vonjy for his hard work and dedication through the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and the current political and economic climate.”

After almost four years as Managing Director of Bosch UK, Vonjy Rajakoba’s next position will be announced in due course. During his tenure, Vonjy oversaw the company’s recovery from the pandemic, led a number of business acquisitions including Protec, HydraForce and Five, and helped Bosch UK to commemorate its 125th anniversary in 2023. During the most recent fiscal year the company increased its sales to seven percent above the pre-pandemic level, with sales of £3.5 billion.

Bosch has a broad presence in the UK and Ireland, with all four of its business sectors – Mobility, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy & Building Technology – represented in locations across England, Ireland, and Scotland. As of December 31, 2023, the region employs more than 6,700 associates in roles that include sales, engineering, and development.