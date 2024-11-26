Stellantis to close Luton Vauxhall factory in 2025, over 1,100 jobs at risk
The company plans to invest £50 million in its Ellesmere Port plant in Cheshire to focus on producing all-electric vans, in line with Government zero-emission targets.
The Luton factory, which employs about 1,120 full-time workers and produces light commercial vehicles, is now under consultation with employees and unions. Stellantis says some jobs could be relocated to Ellesmere Port, with support offered to affected staff in Luton.
A Government spokesperson said: “While it’s encouraging to see Stellantis investing in the future of its Ellesmere Port plant, we know this will be a concerning time for the families of employees at Luton who may be affected.
“We have a longstanding partnership with Stellantis and we will continue to work closely with them, as well as trade unions and local partners on the next steps of their proposals.
“The government is also backing the wider industry with over £300 million to drive uptake of zero emission vehicles and £2 billion to support the transition of domestic manufacturing.”
The UK government has pledged over £2 billion in long-term funding to boost zero-emission vehicle manufacturing and supply chains, aiming to attract strategic investments and drive growth in the sector through to 2030.
