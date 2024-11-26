Vauxhall's owner, Stellantis, has announced plans to close its Luton van factory next April, putting over 1,100 jobs at risk.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company plans to invest £50 million in its Ellesmere Port plant in Cheshire to focus on producing all-electric vans, in line with Government zero-emission targets.

The Luton factory, which employs about 1,120 full-time workers and produces light commercial vehicles, is now under consultation with employees and unions. Stellantis says some jobs could be relocated to Ellesmere Port, with support offered to affected staff in Luton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Government spokesperson said: “While it’s encouraging to see Stellantis investing in the future of its Ellesmere Port plant, we know this will be a concerning time for the families of employees at Luton who may be affected.

Vauxhall's owner, Stellantis, has announced plans to close its Luton van factory next April, putting over 1,100 jobs at risk. | Getty Images

“We have a longstanding partnership with Stellantis and we will continue to work closely with them, as well as trade unions and local partners on the next steps of their proposals.

“The government is also backing the wider industry with over £300 million to drive uptake of zero emission vehicles and £2 billion to support the transition of domestic manufacturing.”

The UK government has pledged over £2 billion in long-term funding to boost zero-emission vehicle manufacturing and supply chains, aiming to attract strategic investments and drive growth in the sector through to 2030.