Stellar speaker line-up for UK’s largest retail property event

Rebecca Sawyer - MD of GRO Retail

Senior property leaders from some of the most recognised retail brands will take the stage to share their insights at the UK’s largest retail property event.

GRO Retail has announced its headline speakers for its Autumn edition, taking place on 30 September and 1 October 2025, at Old Billingsgate Market, London.

Confirmed speakers include: Doug Galbraith, Head of Property, Pandora; Amir Mashkoor, Director, Miniso; Brett Parker, Property Director, Gail’s Bakery; and more.

The event, formerly known as Completely Retail Marketplace, brings together more than 2,000 decision-makers from across the retail, grocery, hospitality, leisure, franchise and property sectors.

Rebecca Sawyer, Managing Director of GRO Retail, said: “Our regular attendees know that they can be guaranteed the best and most relevant speakers and this year is no different.”

“As well as the unmissable opportunity to make deals that are vital to the growth of their businesses, we always offer the best insight and commentary available.”

“We have some fantastic speakers, key decision-makers from every sector and a concierge service to ensure visitors have the time and space to meet with their top targets without wasting a minute.”

“We are encouraging attendees to book soon as this is a fast-selling event that really cannot be missed.”

In addition to its speaker programme, the GRO Retail - Autumn Event will welcome representatives from major retail and lifestyle brands, including: Tapestry (Coach, Kate Spade New York, Stuart Weitzman), Hugo Boss, Sephora UK, ME+EM, The LEGO Group, Aesop and Mango.

Attendees include landlords, developers, agents, franchise operators, shopping centre owners and service providers - all in one streamlined business environment.

GRO Retail enables organisations to market their site demand or availability more effectively, offering direct access to a diverse and engaged audience of key stakeholders.

Whether searching for a flagship location, exploring a first store opening or sourcing tenants for available space, the event is designed to accelerate retail property deal-making and business performance.

Delegates benefit from a programme of curated business meetings, targeted networking opportunities and expert-led content sessions, tailored to the needs of today’s evolving retail property market.