Storm Floris could cost UK businesses over £1 billion in lost productivity

As Storm Floris brings 90mph winds and amber “danger to life” warnings to the UK, businesses are bracing for more than just weather disruption. New analysis from YuLife, the all-in-one insurance and wellbeing employee benefit provider, warns the storm could cost UK employers over £1 billion in lost productivity, as travel chaos and last-minute remote working challenges leave workplaces short-staffed.

Drawing on lessons from Storm Emma in 2018, which caused widespread transport shutdowns and cost the UK economy an estimated £1bn per day, the potential impact of Floris is significant. If just 15% of the UK workforce, around 4.5 million people, lose a single working day to weather disruption, the GDP loss could exceed £1.08bn, based on ONS estimates of daily economic output per worker.

How Employers Can Minimise Disruption

While storms are unavoidable, businesses can take practical steps to protect productivity and support employees:

Enable remote and flexible work early to avoid last-minute disruptions and unnecessary commutes. Communicate clearly and often, providing real-time updates on safe working arrangements and business expectations. Support mental wellbeing during stressful periods, recognising that extreme weather adds pressure for working parents and commuters. Review business continuity plans, ensuring systems are in place to keep teams connected and operational during transport shutdowns.

Sammy Rubin, CEO and Founder of YuLife, comments: “Storms like Floris highlight just how vulnerable businesses can be to sudden disruption. Supporting staff to work safely, stay healthy and feel connected isn’t just the right thing to do, it’s critical to maintaining productivity and building long-term resilience.”

Methodology

YuLife’s estimate is based on ONS data showing average GDP per UK worker at £240 per day. Assuming 15% of the 30 million UK workers are unable to work for one day due to Storm Floris, the total economic impact is £1.08bn. Historical comparisons draw on productivity impacts observed during Storm Emma in 2018.