Stronger OEM partnerships deliver growth and unprecedented value to customers

Significant advancements in its strategic partnerships with motor manufacturers is resulting in enhanced benefits for Central Contracts customers.

Through closer collaboration, the independent contract hire and leasing broker is securing better deals, offering exclusive access to vehicle stock, and delivering improved discounts and reduced lead times on popular models.

Manufacturers like Kia, Toyota and Stellantis are among those contributing to these improved offerings, making the vehicle acquisition process smoother and more efficient for Central Contracts' customers.

This has been a record year so far for Central Contracts, which trades as LeaseCar.uk. In the last 12 months, the company has significantly increased its volume and 75% of this has come from directly negotiated OEM deals. Additionally, they average 45% customer renewal rate, helped by improved customer communication and service.

Gareth Roberts Central Contracts

Deepening relationships underscore Central Contracts' commitment to providing exceptional value and service. By working in tandem with OEMs, Central Contracts has achieved mutual sales and customer satisfaction goals, fostered trust, and streamlined logistical processes through effective communication and data analytics.

Consumers are now privy to a range of exclusive advantages, including:

Improved model support actions : Direct access to OEM support for various vehicle models.

: Direct access to OEM support for various vehicle models. Exclusive stock visibility : Early and exclusive insight into available vehicle inventory.

: Early and exclusive insight into available vehicle inventory. Funder-led tactical agreements : Access to special deals and offers initiated by finance providers.

: Access to special deals and offers initiated by finance providers. Reduced lead times : Faster delivery of popular vehicle models.

: Faster delivery of popular vehicle models. Competitive pricing: Better availability of vehicles at more attractive prices.

Gareth Roberts, strategy director at Central Contracts, commented on the success: "We are delighted to offer our customers a better choice of vehicles at the best price.

“This is a direct result of our comprehensive OEM strategy, which focuses on building stronger relationships and consistently delivering on our promises. Our commitment to fostering direct relationships and providing honest counsel has built trust, enabling us to secure improved leasing deals for our customers."

Despite a challenging economic climate, the personal contract hire (PCH) sector shows promising signs. While the overall BVRLA leasing broker fleet has seen a slight contraction, PCH-focused brokers like Central Contracts have experienced a healthy start to 2025. The recent interest rate cut further strengthens the market, empowering Central Contracts to offer outstanding value in vehicle financing and leasing.

Gareth added: "At a time when the cost of living continues to impact drivers, lower interest rates are freeing up disposable income, allowing us to help consumers through lower prices and more choice by engaging with OEMs."

Central Contracts is confident that its motor manufacturer relationships will solidify its position as a leading broker in the UK, dedicated to providing outstanding choice, value, and service to its customers. Additionally, these strategic collaborations will further enhance customer retention by ensuring a consistent supply of in-demand vehicles.