Success comes in threes: BFT celebrates growth across Scandinavia and the UK

BFT Battersea

International fitness brand, Body Fit Training, celebrates strong start to 2025.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Global fitness franchise Body Fit Training (BFT) has hit the ground running so far in 2025, kicking off the year celebrating a trio of major milestones. The brand has officially landed in Norway with the launch of BFT Oslo – the first studio under the recently signed Scandinavian Master Agreement with BFT International – with strong membership numbers highlighting the demand for world-class group fitness.

Closer to home, BFT Battersea is celebrating its secondary anniversary, testament to the thriving fitness community their team has built in south London. And BFT’s growth on UK soil doesn’t stop there, as new franchisees, Andy Gilhooley and fiancée Teresa, sign an agreement to bring the brand to the Epping area later this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Cameron Falloon, founder of BFT, the brand’s expansion is evidence of its global appeal. “It’s always exciting to see BFT breaking new ground, and the momentum we’re seeing in Scandinavia and the UK highlights the ongoing strength of our model and community. 2025 is shaping up to be a big year!”

Andy (right) & Teresa (left) of BFT Epping

BFT international has officially arrived in Scandinavia with the successful launch of BFT Oslo, the first studio under the region’s master franchise agreement. A strong community is already forming, with the studio opening with an impressive 174 members.

“Opening BFT Oslo has been an exciting challenge and seeing the energy and enthusiasm from our members already has been hugely rewarding,” said Tage Flugeim, master franchisee for BFT Scandinavia. “This is just the beginning! We can’t wait to grow the BFT community across the region.”

The second piece of exciting news for BFT International this February – and talking of twos – is BFT Battersea’s second anniversary. Opened in February 2023 as the second UK studio after BFT Leicester, the studio has quickly become a real hub of the community in south London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rounding out BFT’s trio of recent exciting milestones, the franchise footprint is expanding again, with a new agreement for BFT Epping. Signed in December 2024, Andy and fiancée Teresa are bringing their passion for fitness and the community to Essex.

Andy, who will be the owner-operator, comes from a background in managing large restaurants but has always held a deep love for fitness. “I really got into training a couple of years ago, which was when I saw an ad for BFT – something about it just clicked and I started following the brand. I continued to explore fitness as a full-time career, working towards getting my fitness instructor and PT qualifications, and last summer, Teresa and I decided the time was right to open our own studio.”

“What stood out to us about BFT was the science behind the training – it’s not just a workout, it’s a structured programme designed for real results,” explains Teresa. “Another standout for us was BFT’s incredible sense of community. You only need to look at their social media to see how important that connection is, and it’s clear in the way the team operate too.”

The couple recently flew out to Australia for franchisee bootcamp training – fittingly on Valentine’s Day – and plan to lock in the perfect location upon their return to the UK. “While Epping is the target, we’re also exploring nearby suburbs to ensure we find the ideal space to bring the studio to life,” added Andy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As we continue to expand both locally and internationally, it's humbling to witness the incredible growth and impact BFT is having on fitness communities worldwide,” added Cameron. “I’m very proud to have built such a strong sense of connection and support, both in terms of our global franchise network but within every studio too– it’s that shared commitment to empowering people that will drive us forward."