Sumer appoints Lindsey Tyler as Executive Committee Member and Group Head of Audit

Lindsey Tyler

Following the launch of Sumer Audit, the accountancy firm achieves a new strategic milestone.

Sumer, the UK’s fastest-growing accountancy firm, has announced the appointment of Lindsey Tyler as Group Head of Audit, joining the firm’s Executive Committee. This marks a significant milestone in Sumer’s ongoing expansion and reinforces its commitment to strong, inclusive leadership.

With over 20 years in the industry, Lindsey will lead Sumer Audit across England, Northern Ireland and Scotland, further strengthening Sumer’s audit expertise and senior leadership team.

This appointment follows the next stage of development of Sumer Audit, which brings together 600 auditors across 12 regional hubs in a network of over 50 offices, combining national-scale capabilities with locally delivered service.

Sumer Audit has nationwide expertise in manufacturing, retail and hospitality, construction, engineering, property, professional services, and the charity and not-for-profit sectors.

Additionally, Sumer Audit has regional specialisms in sectors including agriculture, education, healthcare, and technology.

Lindsey brings a wealth of experience from leading UK accountancy firms, having advised businesses across property, technology, and distribution sectors. Her expertise in strategic development, leveraging innovation and technology to enhance audit quality, aligns closely with Sumer’s mission to modernise audit services and reinforce its position as a trusted champion for SMEs.

“As the audit landscape continues to evolve, professional advice must adapt accordingly and at pace, especially when supporting SME-focused businesses,” said Warren Mead, Chief Executive Officer of Sumer. “Lindsey’s strong track record in driving growth and enhancing audit quality will strengthen our capabilities and the value we deliver to our clients at Sumer. Her appointment to the Executive Committee further reflects the strategic importance of audit within our leadership agenda.”

Commenting on the new role, Lindsey adds: “Even after 20 years in the field, the opportunity to address technical challenges and drive change continues to fuel my passion for the profession. Sumer's commitment to excellence, transformation, and people-centric values made joining the firm a natural decision. I’m proud to have joined an organisation that cultivates talent, embraces change, and upholds the highest standards in the industry.”

Recognised as the 13th largest accountancy firm by Accountancy Daily’s Top 75, Sumer has rapidly scaled operations, achieving a remarkable 605% growth in total fee income since 2023.

Sumer brings together the value and knowledge of leading regional practices with the technology, scale, and breadth of expertise that only a national organisation can achieve.