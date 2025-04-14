Sumer Law champions SME growth with expanded legal services

The Sumer Law team

Sumer Law, the legal arm of mid-market accountancy firm Sumer, has rolled out two new services designed to give growing businesses more accessible legal support: the Legal Partner Subscription and the Employment Law Bundle.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both offerings were developed in response to a persistent challenge in the SME market—how to access reliable, specialist legal advice without the in-house teams or big-budget resources available to larger corporations.

According to recent data from YouGov, more than a third (34%) of small businesses deal with legal issues on a monthly basis, while nearly a quarter (23%) encounter problems annually. For many, the cost and complexity of traditional legal services remain prohibitive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Kearns, Head of Legal Services at Sumer Law, said the new services are intended to address this disconnect:

“SMEs are held to the same legal and regulatory standards as larger corporates, but often without the resources to match,” Kearns said. “Our mission is to break down the barriers that prevent growing businesses from accessing expert legal support, whether that’s cost, complexity, or capacity.”

The Legal Partner Subscription provides SMEs with ongoing access to experienced legal professionals without the need for a full-time hire. The model offers flexibility and cost-efficiency, allowing businesses to tap into advice on contracts, regulatory guidance, and strategic legal matters as needed.

The Employment Law Bundle, on the other hand, is a fixed-fee package focused on compliance. It includes key documentation, such as employment contracts, offer letters, and staff handbooks, supported by consultations with employment solicitors to ensure correct application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since launching in June 2024, Sumer Law has grown rapidly, expanding from a two-person operation to a national team of eight legal professionals, including specialists in M&A, shareholder agreements, equity investments, EMI schemes, and commercial and employment law.

The legal team works closely with Sumer’s wider financial advisory services, offering SMEs a more joined-up approach to managing legal and financial obligations.

Part of the Sumer group, currently ranked as the UK’s 13th largest accountancy firm, Sumer Law is building on the group’s wider strategy of combining regional expertise with national scale. Sumer has reported a 605% increase in total fee income since 2023.

More information on the new services can be found at www.sumerlaw.co.uk