Summer 2025 - What’s happening in the Cumbrian rural property market

Foldgate Farm, Corney Fell

Chris Edmunds, Davidson & Robertson Director and Head of Agency, has been reviewing the rural property market and believes that 2025 is set to be a re-set year for many, particularly for those more unique assets or ones which have been on the market a while.

“Last year’s tax announcements, saw a shift in attitudes and priorities from farming businesses who are now focusing on a longer term, strategic review of assets and opportunities.

“We are seeing a recurring theme, with smaller parcels of land coming to market as farmers choose to consolidate their assets, selling land away from the homestead to raise capital for diversification, reduce debt or to invest in core parts of their businesses.

“Depending on the asset, market prices have generally been fairly static for 18 months and realistically, land and rural property is unlikely to keep increasing in value at the same rate as the last few years. As a result, sellers are adapting their expectations as to what their property sale can achieve and are more confident to come to the open market.

Chris Edmunds, D&R Director and Head of Agency

“Nationally, and certainly in Cumbria, growing confidence in the open market is reflected by the increase in appraisals with a view to selling later in the year, and we are also seeing clients coming to market who asked for appraisals 18 months ago and are now more confident to sell. It is also very apparent that we are receiving a larger proportion of appraisal requests for properties valued at £1M+, demonstrating that we are very much in the mix for higher value rural properties, farms and land.

“A number of sellers in Cumbria and the Lake District have swapped from the off market route to listing on the open market. Nevertheless, the off market remains robust as it is generally a less complex process, and buyers are in a position to proceed with funds in place. We have a number of off market sales available and several in the pipeline for the second half of 2025.It is also encouraging to see that we are also dealing with a growing number of pre-purchase appraisals for those looking to buy.

“Looking ahead, we believe that with such volatility in the investment market and other worldwide factors, investors are likely to look for land and property opportunities which is a better ‘safe haven,’ despite the issues around taxation which have been recently well documented.”

D&R currently has instructions for a range of assets including land, well diversified rural properties, and farms, to country houses and a considerable amount of development land.

