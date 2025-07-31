Summer boost for British cheese

A leading British cheesemaker says homegrown brands will receive a boost this summer following EU import bans on foreign soft cheese.

Unpasturised brie, camembert and mozarella from Italy and France, made since May 23, have been barred by the Department for Agriculture after cases of lumpy skin disease were found in Europe.

Now shoppers and chefs are turning to trusted UK alternatives which will give British producers like Long Clawson, who make Stilton - with its protected designation of origin - an opportunity for extra growth during the summer.

“The recent import ban on certain European soft cheeses due to lumpy skin disease presents a clear and timely opportunity for British cheesemakers to step forward,” said Bill Mathieson, Managing Director at Clawson Farms.

“While we welcome the chance for more people to explore the richness and variety of British cheeses—especially Stilton and other blue styles such as Shropshire Blue—we also extend our deepest sympathies to the French and wider European farming and cheesemaking communities affected by this situation.

"We understand the challenges they are facing, both economically and emotionally, and hope a resolution is found quickly to support their livelihoods and restore trade. In the meantime, we believe this moment is an important reminder of the strength and heritage of British cheese.

"It’s a chance for UK consumers to discover just how versatile, delicious and world-class our homegrown cheeses truly are.”

This comes at a pivotal moment for the British cheese market as blue cheese is seeing a revival. Stilton continues to see strong growth, with +5% value growth and +2% volume growth year-on-year, outpacing all other British blue cheeses and delivering over £2.5 million in value gains according to Kantar data.

While the broader blue cheese category grew by 2%, Stilton is delivering 2.5x more value growth than any other individual blue cheese product.

This growth is being driven by:

Premiumisation: 1 in 3 Stilton packs sold are now premium, with unit growth 3x faster than standard packs.

Recipe inspiration: Delicious blue cheese recipes for every season and every shopper winning over new audiences, especially Gen Z and “new-to-blue” foodies.

Tasting Campaigns: Bringing Stilton, and its partner, Shropshire Blue, to a new audience at festivals and food fairs throughout the UK .

Plus attention grabbing marketing campaigns with Stilton cocktails via a collaboration with TV presenter and mixologist Aidy Smith.

"We're shifting perceptions of Stilton – it’s not just for the cheeseboard at Christmas,” says Bill Mathieson, Managing Director at Clawson Farms.

“This summer, we are showcasing how to use Stilton in recipes that are fresh, exiting, and made for warm-weather occasions. With European imports disrupted, now is the time for British blue to shine.

“After nearly a decade of market decline, we’re now seeing green shoots of opportunity—led by premiumisation, recipe innovation, and new formats that resonate with modern consumers."

Stilton alone has delivered £2.5 million in value growth over the past year—up 5%—and outperformed all other individual blue cheeses in the UK by 2.5 times.

"With 1 in 3 packs now premium and new milder recipes like our 1912 Stilton bringing younger shoppers into the category, we’re confident this momentum will continue. The recent import restrictions on European soft cheeses have created an unexpected but significant opportunity for British producers.

"At a time when retailers and restaurants are urgently seeking high-quality, homegrown alternatives, Stilton is ready to step into the spotlight—not just as a festive classic, but as a versatile ingredient for everyday cooking.”

Clawson Farms has heavily invested in consumer research, finding that shoppers – especially younger ones – want clear inspiration on how to use Stilton beyond cheeseboards. This insight is driving the development of exciting new recipes from adventurous culinary creations including savoury cocktails with mixologist Aidy Smith, to elevating everyday dishes.

1912 Stilton is now found on most supermarket shelves, as well as the Clawson Farms brand refresh which has contributed to an expanded presence in specialist and foodservice channels.