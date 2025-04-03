Supertracker launches ‘Proudly British’ campaign championing UK-Made innovation in wheel alignment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Supertracker, the renowned wheel alignment equipment manufacturer and supplier, is launching its ‘Proudly British’ campaign, a renewed commitment to supporting UK garages and workshops through high-quality, homegrown engineering.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a history spanning over three decades and now operating under the ownership of fellow British company Straightset, the initiative highlights how the brand is responding to growing demand for reliable, innovative and locally manufactured equipment.

Since its acquisition three years ago, Supertracker has prioritised long-term resilience, investing in innovation, boosting nationwide support and enhancing manufacturing capabilities to stay closely aligned with the needs of the UK automotive sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our investment in green laser technology for our alignment systems, for example, addresses the real-world conditions our customers work in daily,” says Andrew Bates, Managing Director of Supertracker.

Supertracker's aligner

Supertracker has also introduced larger hanger castings to better serve the wide range of tyre sizes in today’s market and offered a variety of storage solutions to suit a wider range of space requirements.

Whilst focusing on increasing nationwide support capacity, to now offer one of the most comprehensive wheel alignment servicing coverage in the UK, Supertracker also invested in internal development and training facilities, as well as embraced tighter compliance standards, including third-party wheel alignment calibration across its rigs.

“This is what British manufacturing is about - precision, reliability and a direct link to the needs of the UK market,” adds Andrew. “Our ability to respond quickly to industry feedback, without long delays or overseas lead times, sets us apart.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Built on over 30 years of expertise and proudly manufactured in the UK, Supertracker represents the future of British engineering, combining heritage with forward-thinking innovation to keep the industry perfectly aligned.

Supertracker Training Centre

With live demonstrations planned for The Commercial Vehicle Show (April 29 – May 1, Stand 5/B38) and Automechanika Birmingham (June 3–5, Hall 18, Stand X78), Supertracker will showcase their full range of wheel alignment equipment for car and commercial vehicles.