Supporting employees through baby loss: How HR can provide critical support

Baby Loss Awareness Week is from the 9th to the 15th of October and one organisation, Cream HR is calling on HR professionals and businesses to take proactive steps to support employees experiencing the devastating loss of a baby. Whether it's miscarriage, stillbirth, or neonatal death, baby loss affects thousands of employees each year, and companies play a crucial role in offering support during this difficult time.

As the conversation surrounding workplace mental health and well-being grows, baby loss remains an area where increased attention and care are needed. Gemma Thayre HR Consultant at Cream HR believes that Human Resources (HR) departments must implement thoughtful policies and support systems that not only recognise the grief associated with baby loss but also provide compassionate assistance to employees.

The stats around baby loss mean that most people will know somebody who has suffered. The charity Tommy’s reports that every day in the UK there are 302 to 428 miscarriages, 8 stillbirths, and 5 neonatal deaths. Anthony believes there are several things employers can do to support those experiencing loss.

Establishing Compassionate Leave Policies:A flexible and compassionate leave policy is essential for employees who experience baby loss. Whether it involves extended paid time off, bereavement leave, or additional unpaid leave, organisations should ensure that employees are given the space to grieve without the pressure of returning to work too soon. Providing Emotional and Mental Health Support:If possible give employees access to counselling services or Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs). HR teams can collaborate with mental health professionals to provide on-site or virtual therapy options, creating a safe, non-judgmental space for affected employees to seek help. Raising Awareness Through Training:HR should ensure that managers and colleagues have the knowledge to support grieving employees. Sensitivity training, focusing on compassionate communication and reducing stigma around baby loss, can help create an empathetic workplace culture. Flexible Return-to-Work Options:Understanding that grief does not follow a timeline, HR departments should offer gradual or phased return-to-work options. This flexibility allows employees to manage their emotional recovery alongside their professional responsibilities. Fostering Peer Support Networks:Establishing peer groups or support networks within the company, where employees who have experienced baby loss can connect, can be an invaluable resource. HR can facilitate such initiatives to offer a sense of community and mutual understanding. Inclusive Policies for All:HR needs to recognise that baby loss affects all parents—partners, adoptive parents, and surrogates. Inclusive policies that account for all forms of parenthood ensure that every employee who suffers a loss is supported.

Why Supporting Baby Loss is Important for Organizations

Supporting employees through baby loss is not only a compassionate act but also a sound business decision. When employees feel that their workplace genuinely cares about their well-being, it fosters loyalty, increases retention, and boosts morale. By taking proactive steps to address the emotional needs of employees, companies can reduce the long-term impact of grief-related absenteeism and enhance overall productivity.

“We are committed to helping businesses in creating a workplace where every employee feels valued, particularly in moments of immense personal difficulty,” says Gemma “By ensuring the right policies, training, and resources in place, we aim to help people to support their employees through their most challenging times and provide them the care they deserve.”

Cream HR encourages HR professionals to review and enhance their current policies on baby loss, ensuring that they meet the needs of grieving employees.

