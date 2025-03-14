Sustainability meets blockchain: inside CoinsPaid's ESG transformation

CoinsPaid logo

CoinsPaid, an international provider of crypto payment solutions, has officially launched its ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) policy, marking a first step in the company’s commitment to responsible business practices.

The newly established framework outlines CoinsPaid’s approach to environmental sustainability, social responsibility, and corporate governance, ensuring that the company payment solution contributes to a more ethical and transparent financial ecosystem.

Maksym Krupyshev, CEO of CoinsPaid, commented: “Crypto Payments must be smarter—and more responsible. Crypto’s next chapter will be defined by trust. The hype cycles are over, and what remains is the need for infrastructure that businesses, regulators, and consumers can rely on. Payments sit at the core of crypto adoption, which means we can’t afford to be passive about sustainability, security, or compliance. СoinsPaid’s ESG policy is our way of saying: we’re not just adapting—we’re leading.”

CoinsPaid's policy, developed in alignment with international ESG standards, focuses on mitigating the environmental impact of blockchain operations through carbon offsetting, while also promoting social responsibility, and enhancing corporate governance within the company. CoinsPaid’s ESG initiative is a strategic move to future-proof the industry’s most essential infrastructure: payments.

“The notion that ESG and crypto are incompatible is outdated. At CoinsPaid, we recognize our responsibility for our environmental footprint, societal impact, and governance. Our ESG policy is the first step of our strategic roadmap meant to gradually integrate sustainability into our core operations while fostering trust among users, employees, partners, and regulators. CoinsPaid is willing to align with ESG standards, proving that responsible crypto payments aren’t just possible—they’re essential for long-term industry growth,” said Violaine Champetier de Ribes, ESG Officer at CoinsPaid.

What’s in our ESG approach?

Environmental StewardshipNet-Zero by 2035: We have started policy implementation with our Estonian entity—Dream Finance OÜ, measured its emissions in 2024 with Plan A solution (Total: 2,086.32. tCO₂e. Scope 1=0, Scope 2= 37.1, tCO₂e Scope, 3 = 2,049.22, tCO₂e (97.9%) and will publish our official targets in the coming weeks.Lower Energy Footprint: Our goal is to reduce consumption per transaction by at least 5%—supported by our remote-first model and LEED Gold-certified headquarters in Tallinn.Sustainable Tech Use: We properly dispose of all electronic devices.

Social CommitmentDiversity & Inclusion: With 22+ nationalities and near 50/50 gender representation, we’re building a culture that thrives on different perspectives.Professional Growth: We already map 73% of roles with detailed skill sets and aim for 89% by 2026. We also constantly provide internal learning via CoinsPaid Academy.Employees’ Engagement: CoinsPaid aims to increase employees’ awareness on ESG principles, therefore the company launched the first survey on ESG. The survey results highlight a strong foundational awareness of ESG among employees (77%), with a clear interest in learning more about the topic (67%). Over two-thirds of employees want to participate in ESG initiatives (63%). Furthermore, 98% find it important to integrate an ESG policy into the company’s core mission.Community Engagement: From “Children for Children” Charity event supporting Tallinn Children’s Hospital Foundation to Aris FC Kids Academy, Business competition for Ukrainian women in Estonia, and other socially important initiatives, we believe in giving back.

Governance ExcellenceAnnual ESG Oversight: Our Management Board and ESG Officer review sustainability goals and risks at least once each year.Robust Compliance: We hold ISO 27001 certification and enforce comprehensive AML/CTF protocols (including Chainalysis and SumSub).MiCA Sustainability Requirements: We are compliant with MiCA sustainability requirements.

Empowering Crypto Payments with Purpose and Impact

Crypto has come a long way from being a niche experiment to a global financial system, but with that growth comes responsibility. With over 600 million transactions processed per month on average and a presence in industries like e-commerce, tourism, and other sectors, CoinsPaid understands that payments are the foundation of mainstream crypto adoption. Therefore, we are working to gradually align with EU legislation, shaping a more responsible future with sustainability requirements, and reinforcing the need for compliance and responsible practices in the crypto industry.

In an era of AML scrutiny, MiCA regulation, and institutional onboarding, CoinsPaid is reinforcing its security infrastructure, enhancing KYT (Know Your Transaction) monitoring, and aligning with global best practices in governance and risk management.

While some crypto companies treat ESG as a checkbox exercise, CoinsPaid is now working on setting concrete actions and will publish regular impact reports.

About CoinsPaid

CoinsPaid is an international crypto payments company, serving businesses across high-growth industries, including but not limited to consultancy, corporate services, e-commerce, and education. With a strong focus on security, compliance, and innovation, CoinsPaid is shaping the future of digital payments while promoting responsible crypto adoption.