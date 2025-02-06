Swedish music tech company Chapter Two leverages new tech in latest Lil Nas X and BTS catalogue deals

Chapter Two Music

Swedish music tech company, Chapter Two, leverages new tech to facilitate millions in transactions for latest catalogue deals for Lil Nas X and K-Pop band BTS tracks.

Chapter Two - the Swedish music technology company formerly known as Anotherblock – has facilitated the sales of songwriter shares of music rights from two landmark, globally-recognised tracks: one from Lil Nas X and another from K-Pop global sensations BTS, totalling over $6M.

The deals – worth over $6m - are the latest in a string of million-dollar transactions for the music technology company Chapter Two, formerly known as Anotherblock. Leveraging its proprietary cutting-edge technology, Chapter Two has managed the acquisition of songwriter shares of rights of award-winning tracks from Lil Nas X and K-Pop global sensations BTS .

Backed by industry giants such as Swedish House Mafia’s Axwell, King founder Sebastian Knutsson, and London-based Stride VC, Chapter Two is dedicated to building completely new infrastructure for how music rights are valued, transacted, and understood. On top of matching buyers and sellers, they are creating and leveraging proprietary technology that challenges the status quo in the music acquisitions space.

The deals were facilitated by the company’s cutting-edge Royalty Engine which streamlines the music rights acquisition process by normalizing disparate royalty data formats and enriching them with external data and statistical models for quicker, more accurate valuations. The technology also includes predictive royalty modelling to forecast a catalogue's future earnings.

Chapter Two’s innovative infrastructure ensures rightsholders and investors refer to the same source of truth and are empowered to make informed decisions. It also provides assurance and confidence for rightsholders and sellers, with the knowledge that the financial figures presented to them are accurate and trustworthy. This creates a more efficient, stable, and equitable market for the buying and selling of music rights.

Michel Traore, Chapter Two’s Co-founder and CEO said: "Our two latest deals perfectly showcase the success of our approach, which brings value to both sides of a transaction. Purely through word-of-mouth, we’ve facilitated millions in music catalogue deals in just six months—clear proof that the market demands a tech-driven, trusted partner for both sellers and buyers.

"Our Royalty Engine will transform the way music rights transactions are carried out by creating clarity and actionable insights, in an industry that has otherwise been notorious for complex data and opaque processes. We know that for the majority of the industry, deciphering reliable data is challenging. The data is available but is often complex, disparate, and hard to utilize. This is a disservice to all rightsholders, and we want to change that.

About Chapter Two

Chapter Two is a Swedish music technology company founded in 2021 by Filip Strömsten, Michel D. Traore, and Ida Brink. Previously known as Anotherblock, and backed by industry giants such as Swedish House Mafia’s Axwell, King founder Sebastian Knutsson, and London-based Stride VC, Chapter Two is building new infrastructure that will reshape the way music rights are, transacted, valued, and understood in the music industry.

Its proprietary Royalty Engine normalizes and enriches financial data and forecasts future earnings through predictive royalty modelling, making catalog transactions quicker and more reliable for all parties.