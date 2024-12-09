Swindon Christmas Toy Appeal: OneFamily donates £10,000 to charities this Christmas

Volunteers for Alternative Angels

OneFamily has announced a donation of £10,000 to support vulnerable people in Swindon this Christmas.

The funds will go to two local organisations, the Swindon Christmas Toy Appeal and Alternative Angels. The financial services mutual, which has an office in Swindon, has awarded each organisation £5,000 alongside hands-on support through employee volunteering.

Jim Islam, CEO of OneFamily, said, “While this time of year is often filled with joy, we recognise it can also be a difficult period for many families. These charities play a vital role in supporting local individuals who face challenges around the holidays. We are pleased to be able to contribute both funding and our time to these causes.”

The Swindon Christmas Toy Appeal, run by churches in the local area, is now in its eighth year of collecting donations to provide Christmas gifts for children in need. Last year, 620 children received three main presents, a book, soft toy and stocking fillers chosen by their families.

OneFamily’s donation will be used to purchase a variety of gifts, ranging from board games to headphones, for kids of all ages. As demand for the appeal grows each year, this contribution will help local families to ensure their children have presents to wake up to on Christmas morning. OneFamily employees will also be volunteering at the sorting centre to help organise toys ready to be chosen by families.

Dawn Prosser, Toy Appeal Co-Ordinator at Gateway Church Swindon, said, ‘We are delighted to receive this generous donation from OneFamily. This will really help us make a difference to families across Swindon. Some age groups, particularly teenagers are quite difficult to buy for, so we often just get toiletry donations for that age group. We can use this money to help make sure there is a variety of gifts for everyone.”

Alternative Angels supports vulnerable members within the local community. It helps up to 900 people each month by providing home-cooked meals, snacks and sandwiches. The charity also provides access to essential services and offers cold weather survival boxes. OneFamily’s donation will fund all meals at the centre for up to three months.

Anna Somaiya, Chair of the Board of Trustees at Alternative Angels, said, ‘We are deeply grateful for the generous £5,000 donation to Alternative Angels. This contribution will significantly enhance our ability to provide home-cooked meals and essential items to Swindon's homeless and vulnerable residents. With this support, we can continue to foster a sense of community and offer compassionate assistance to those in need. Together, we are making a meaningful difference in the lives of many."