Swiss mental training firm launches services as UK sports psychology sector continues growth

An athlete engages in mental training and meditation techniques as part of sports psychology preparation, reflecting the growing recognition of psychological wellbeing's role in athletic performance across the UK and internationally.

Growing recognition of mental health support for athletes drives expansion of specialized services. A mental training company has launched a range of specialized services targeting athletes and high-performers, highlighting the expanding global market for sports psychology support.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company MentalMed Group GmbH, recently announced its new portfolio of mental training services, including sports psychology coaching and autogenic training techniques, aimed at helping athletes overcome performance barriers and manage competition pressure.

The company's launch comes as the sports psychology sector experiences significant growth internationally, with similar trends evident in the UK where athlete mental health support has become increasingly prioritized.

Rising Demand for Mental Health Support

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recent research indicates substantial need for mental health support among athletes, with studies showing up to 35% of elite athletes experience mental health challenges including anxiety, depression, and performance-related stress.

In the UK, organizations including the British Elite Athletes Association and UK Sports Institute have expanded mental health support services, recognizing the critical role psychological wellbeing plays in athletic performance.

"The mental aspect of sports performance is gaining recognition as equally important to physical training," explains Dr. Sarah Mitchell, sports psychology researcher at Leeds Beckett University. "Athletes and coaches are increasingly understanding that mental skills training can provide competitive advantages."

MentalMed Group's service offerings include autogenic training a self-hypnosis technique developed in 1932 by German physician Johannes Schultz and specialized sports mental training focusing on visualization, anchoring techniques, and positive suggestion methods.

UK Sports Psychology Landscape

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The announcement reflects broader trends in sports psychology, where demand for specialized services continues to grow. According to Mind, the mental health charity, awareness of mental health issues in sport has increased significantly, with reduced stigma encouraging more athletes to seek support.

Sport England data indicates that 82% of UK adults acknowledge the importance of physical activity for mental health, while research published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that prevalence of mental health symptoms in elite athletes ranges from 19% for alcohol misuse to 34% for anxiety and depression.

The UK Sports Institute's Mission 2025 strategy emphasizes personalized support for young athletes, recognizing growing trends toward individualized mental health interventions.

International Service Expansion

MentalMed Group's ( mymentalcoach.ch) services include both individual and group coaching, targeting areas such as stress management, performance anxiety, and mental barriers to achievement. The company offers techniques including visualization training, which utilizes the brain's inability to distinguish between imagined and real experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Mental training aims to assist individuals in achieving their goals more easily and significantly increase performance through the reduction of fears and blockages," the company stated in its announcement.

The Swiss company's approach mirrors services increasingly available through UK sporting organizations, where athletes can access mental health support through national governing bodies and specialized sports psychology practitioners.

Sports psychology as a profession is projected to grow 8% through 2030 according to industry projections, with increasing recognition of the field's value in optimizing athletic performance and supporting athlete wellbeing.

While the company operates from Switzerland, its launch highlights the international nature of sports psychology services and the growing recognition that mental training is essential for peak athletic performance.