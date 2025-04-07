System upgrade delivers increased benefits and greater control for fleet managers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Multi-award-winning online driver profiling and e-driver training provider E-Training World has recently invested in several upgrades to its online driver profiling and driver training platform. Clients are delighted to have greater control over the system and increased efficiency.

All of its clients’ managers’ have been given increased access to the platform, allowing them more control over areas including moving drivers between company divisions, setting drivers as having left the company and deleting drivers where required.

Client Managers can also now upgrade drivers who have become managers and need higher-level access to the system themselves. They can also re-allocate unused authorisation codes to ensure they gain maximum usage and value for their driver profiling and driver training investment.

Jonathan Mosley, sales and marketing director at E-Training World Ltd, said: “Giving clients greater access to the system enables them to make changes quickly and easily, without asking for our support. Whilst we are always on hand to help, we are also delighted to be able to empower clients so they can maximise the benefits of the system and boost their effectiveness.”

Online driver training from E-Training World

These new developments were driven by customer feedback, and the company’s recent Client Satisfaction Index scores reflect their commitment to customer listening.

In its latest Client Satisfaction Index, E-Training World scored 95% satisfaction, with a Net Promoter Score of 76. Over 80 per cent of survey respondents gave the company a five-star rating.

The quality of E-Training World’s online driver profiling was rated as Good or Excellent by over 95 per cent of respondents. More than 90 per cent of respondents also rated the company’s day-to-day support as Good or Excellent.

Jonathan Mosley, sales and marketing director at E-Training World, said: “We are proud to have scored so highly in our recent Client Satisfaction Index. From the quality of our online driver profiling and training to our day-to-day account management and support, it’s great to see that customer satisfaction is so strong. We are passionate about road safety and helping our clients reduce their risks and protect their drivers and equipment. Regular driver training not only educates drivers, it also changes their attitudes and creates a culture of safe driving.”

E-Training World is a two-time winner of the BusinessCar Techies ‘Best Risk Management’ Award and a company that pioneered online driver profiling and training. As well as serving some of the largest fleet operators in the UK, they provide branded/white-labelled systems to many of the best-known companies in the fleet sector. These include insurance companies, fleet management specialists, accident management providers, driver training businesses, vehicle rental specialists and other fleet sector suppliers.