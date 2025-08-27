SYTECH launches pioneering Cyber Assurance Programme

Lewis Thomas, IT Manager (L) and Mark Wilshaw, Cyber Security Services Manager (R), SYTECH

SYTECH, a multi-disciplinary consultancy specialising in digital forensics and cybersecurity, is announcing the launch of an innovative Continual Cyber Assurance (CCA) scheme, the latest addition to its suite of services.

Billed as a year-round cyber protection programme, CCA is designed to give businesses top-quality protection and resilience against cyber threats while ensuring they remain fully compliant and secure, removing the need to invest in internal expertise. Continual Cyber Assurance provides organisations with direct access to SYTECH’s cyber team, delivering a comprehensive package of security testing, monitoring, reporting, and advisory support over a 12-month period.

Targeting common and advanced forms of cybercrime, the programme delivers a comprehensive suite of defences, including quarterly and bi-annual ethical hacking exercises, continuous surveillance and cyber monitoring, dark web intelligence gathering, and both external and internal vulnerability assessments – all aimed at identifying weaknesses before a potential cyberattack occurs.

It also builds on the company’s extensive Cyber Essentials and Cyber Essentials Plus expertise, helping clients meet cybersecurity standards and providing full ISO 27001 support. This includes assistance with securing or maintaining the certification, advisory guidance, audit preparation, and document review services.

SYTECH is pioneering a unique programme that sets a new standard in the industry for accessible cybersecurity for businesses. Continual Cyber Assurance enables companies to focus on growth and daily operations with confidence, knowing their cyber risks are being actively managed and mitigated, supported by SYTECH’s decades of expertise in digital forensics, investigations, and cybersecurity.

Mark Wilshaw, Cyber Security Services Manager at SYTECH, commented: “We recognise the growing threat cybercrime poses to businesses, and our latest offering is designed to meet that challenge. Our new Continual Cyber Assurance programme not only helps to protect against every aspect of cybercrime, it also provides a straightforward path to accessible cybersecurity and achieving or maintaining ISO 27001 certification – all without the need for in-house expertise.”

Originating in 1978, SYTECH operates from UK offices offering a broad range of multi-disciplinary expertise. SYTECH specialises in forensic investigation, including digital device analysis, telecommunications, data recovery, and incident response, along with leading cyber security solutions including; Cyber-Infrastructure Consultancy, Cyber Essentials Plus Certification, Penetration Testing, and Vulnerability Assessments.

SYTECH delivers precise, results-driven solutions through its highly experienced team of professional experts and analysts, ensuring client success across diverse and complex challenges.

The firm upholds a comprehensive portfolio of internationally recognised quality certifications, including ISO 17025, ISO 27001, ISO 9001, and ISO 14001, reflecting an unwavering commitment to excellence and operational integrity.

SYTECH provides comprehensive consultancy and training support to help organisations achieve and maintain these rigorous standards. Its expertise in ISO 17025 has expanded into industries such as water treatment, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing, making SYTECH a trusted partner for operational compliance across sectors.