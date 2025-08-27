Sytech Warns of Increasing Damaging Data Breaches Closer to Home

When people think of data breaches, they often imagine anonymous hackers or faceless cybercriminals infiltrating systems from the outside. However, Sytech, the Midlands-based cyber security consultants are increasingly finding that many of the most damaging breaches start much closer to home, with employees, contractors, or partners who already have access to your systems.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cyber specialist business has issued a warning to firms that internal data theft is a growing threat that can result in significant financial loss, reputational damage, and long-term trust issues for organisations of all sizes.

Whether it’s a case of disgruntled employees, accidental human error, or deliberate misuse of access, managing a security incident involving confidential data demands swift and strategic action. Mark Wilshaw, Cyber Security Services Manager at SYTECH, shares guidance on what to do if you suspect internal data theft, how to respond effectively, and how to strengthen your data security to prevent future incidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are many reasons why someone inside an organisation might take or misuse sensitive information. Some are motivated by financial gain, others by revenge, and some may not even realise that what they’re doing is unlawful or harmful.

Sytech Warns of Increasing Damaging Data Breaches Coming Closer to Home

This can happen in various ways: for instance, a disgruntled employee leaving the business and taking client lists or pricing information with them, staff emailing files to personal accounts to ‘finish later’ without realising the risk to confidential information, contractors or third-party suppliers exploiting access to shared platforms, or files being copied without authorisation onto devices such as USBs.

The result is often the same: personal information, sensitive data, or business-critical confidential information ends up outside your control, potentially leading to reputational damage, loss of competitive advantage, or even identity theft.

Immediate Signs You Might Have an Internal Breach

Some red flags may suggest internal misuse or theft of confidential data. These include unexpected large downloads of files, particularly outside of normal working hours; departing employees accessing more files than usual; staff sending documents to personal email accounts or uploading them to unauthorised cloud storage platforms; unusual patterns in account access logs; and clients reporting suspicious contact from competitors using specific interval details.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you notice any of these behaviours, it’s important to act quickly - but also cautiously.

Step 1: Keep Composed, but Act Fast

Jumping to conclusions or confronting employees without evidence can backfire. If you suspect internal data security issues, your first move should be to alert your data protection officer, IT lead, or senior leadership team discreetly.

Initiate a quiet investigation to confirm whether data has been accessed inappropriately. Avoid tipping off the suspected individual too early, as this may lead to destruction of stolen data or tampering with digital traces.

Step 2: Restrict Access

Where there is credible suspicion of misuse, immediately suspend access to sensitive systems for any individuals under review. At the same time, update passwords and review password protection protocols across key platforms, while also reviewing audit logs to track recent access and download activity. The priority at this stage is to limit any further damage. Ensure any cloud storage, databases, or confidential information repositories are secured while the investigation is ongoing.

Step 3: Preserve Evidence

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forensic evidence is crucial if legal action becomes necessary. Before making any internal accusations or notifying third parties, work with your IT or digital forensics team to copy log files, emails and device records; secure any relevant storage devices such as USBs, laptops or phones; and capture screenshots or download audit reports of suspicious activity. Be careful not to alter or delete anything that could form part of the investigation, and document every step you take to demonstrate that you are responding in a compliant and reasonable manner.

Step 4: Perform a Thorough Internal Assessment

Next, involve your HR and legal teams to begin a formal review. If the individual under suspicion is a current employee, follow internal disciplinary procedures and ensure they are treated fairly. If the concern relates to a third-party partner or contractor, review the terms of your contract and any data-sharing agreements in place. The review should assess what confidential data they may have taken, whether any personal data or sensitive information governed by data protection laws was involved, and what security measures were in place at the time. This process will help determine whether the breach must be reported externally, and how to mitigate further risks.

Step 5: If Required, Report

If the breach involves personal information or sensitive data, particularly relating to customers or staff, it may fall under data protection legislation such as the UK GDPR. You must assess whether the breach is likely to pose a risk to individuals, such as identity theft, financial fraud or privacy invasion. If so, you are legally required to report it to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) within 72 hours. Not all breaches require notification, but if in doubt, seek legal advice or consult with the ICO directly. Transparency and timely action are essential in maintaining trust.

Step 6: Inform Those Impacted

If confidential data has been accessed or shared externally, you may also need to notify those affected. This could include customers whose personal data was exposed, business partners whose information may have been compromised, and insurers or legal representatives, especially where there is risk of financial loss or liability. How you communicate is critical – be clear, honest and emphasise the steps you are taking to resolve the issue and prevent it from happening again.

Step 7: Review and Strengthen Your Security Measures

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After managing the incident, the focus should shift to prevention. Strengthening defences might include tightening password protection and two-factor authentication across all systems, limiting access to sensitive data based on role or necessity, and encrypting files stored on both physical devices and in cloud platforms. Regular training can help staff to understand the risks of human error and promote safe data handling, while clear offboarding procedures for employees leaving the business, such as revoking access and collecting devices, are essential.

Internal data theft is not limited to big tech firms or finance giants, even smaller firms and public sector organisations are falling victim to insider breaches. The most successful organisations treat data protection not just as a compliance task, but as a cultural standard that everyone, from senior leaders to new starters, must understand and uphold.

Internal data breaches are complex, sensitive, and potentially devastating. Yet, with a calm, informed, and proactive approach, they can be effectively managed and future incidents can be prevented. By understanding the signs, preserving evidence, and strengthening your data security posture, you protect your business, your people, and the trust you’ve built with clients and partners. In the age of digital vulnerability, protecting confidential information is not just an IT issue, it’s a leadership responsibility.