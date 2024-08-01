Tandy Health and Fitness goes from strength to strength with British Business Bank support

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rob Tandy, founder of Tandy Health and Fitness, a Cheshire-based fitness gym has secured a £23,000 Start Up Loan from the British Business Bank through its partner GC Business Finance. The investment catapults the business into a new phase of growth, as it expands its offerings and solidifies its position as a leading gym in the local area.

Founded as a personal and small group training studio, Tandy Health and Fitness has rapidly grown since securing a Start Up Loan. It has enabled its founder, Rob Tandy, to purchase new gym equipment, acquire new gym space in Nantwich and create new branded materials such as bottles and T-shirts.

The business specialises in strength training, circuit training and personal training, with the funding from the British Business Bank also facilitating the addition of a pilates course and a dedicated instructor to its repertoire, further enriching the fitness experience for its clientele.

The new gym space boasts a treatment room for sports massage and physiotherapy and is available for rent to practitioners. This not only enhances the studio's service offerings but also fosters a holistic approach to health and wellness, providing clients with comprehensive support for their fitness journeys.

Tandy Health and Fitness

Rob Tandy’s dedication to the health and fitness industry has garnered recognition for his business, including a nomination for the Start Up Business of the Year Award by the Cheshire East Chamber of Commerce in 2024.

The gym has also expanded to offer group sessions, online coaching services, and provides work experience to students. Tandy Health and Fitness now has its eyes set on further growth, with a long-term vision to hire a physiotherapist, as well as growing the team who will then oversee training and management of the gym.

Rob Tandy, founder of Tandy Health and Fitness, said:“Since starting the gym in 2023 it's been a rapid journey to get to where I am today. The guidance and financial support from the British Business Bank has been invaluable to growing my business, from getting a new space I can call my own, to purchasing new equipment.

“The Start Up Loan team provided a holistic experience, helping me tap into a network of support that has fundamentally transformed how I approach every aspect of my business. My success is not just due to the funding; it's because of the mentorship that I wouldn’t have been able to access elsewhere.”

Beyond a financial boost, Rob found immense value in the mentorship provided by the Post Loan Support Partner, Newable. He worked with a dedicated advisor to identify the tools and resources necessary for long-term success in the competitive fitness landscape.

According to the Start Up Loans Year 3 Evaluation, the mentoring offered has a significant impact on recipients. 80% of people receiving support reported positive effects on confidence in running and managing a business – something which is echoed through Rob’s journey.

Alex Mearns, Head of Startup Lending at GC Business Finance said: “At GC Business Finance, we are dedicated to supporting sustainable businesses, like Tandy Health and Fitness, that are boosting regional small business growth. Tandy Health and Fitness is a brilliant example of how entrepreneurs can thrive with the right funding and support – after providing Rob with a Start Up Loan, the business is having such a positive impact on its clients and continuing to expand, offering group sessions and work experience placements to students.”

Liam Hickey Mentor Team Manager, Newable commented: “Every entrepreneur needs a comprehensive support system that extends far beyond financial assistance – no matter how big their business is. It’s been great to see Rob’s growth as a businessman as he accessed our network of mentors, resources, and expertise, along with securing vital funding through the Start Up Loan programme. Overcoming obstacles and seizing opportunities at the right time to thrive in today's competitive landscape is no easy task, and we’re thrilled to see Tandy Health and Fitness go from strength to strength in its business journey."

Delyth Edwards, Senior Network Manager at the British Business Bank, said: “Supporting local businesses like Tandy Health and Fitness is key to driving regional economic growth, and providing access to funding is just the first step.

“It’s brilliant to see how Rob has grown his business in such a short amount of time from starting his journey without his own space or gym - it is a testament to Rob’s determination, development, and skill. We’re sure this is just the first stage in his business journey and are looking forward to seeing his future success.”

Start Up Loans, part of the British Business Bank, has delivered more than £1.1bn of loans to over 115,000 businesses since 2012. The main aim of the programme is to ensure viable start-up and early-stage businesses have access to essential finance and support. A Post Loan Support Service is also on offer, giving loan recipients access to free mentoring, online support services, and webinars from Newable and UMi.