Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The UK government is set to provide up to £500 million in funding to support Port Talbot's steelworks in their bid to remain operational and adopt more environmentally friendly steel production methods.

Tata Steel, the owner of the plant, will also contribute £700 million towards reducing emissions and requested a larger financial commitment from government officials. But the latest deal may lead to approximately 3,000 losses across the UK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Port Talbot's steelworks, located in south Wales, is known as the largest steelworks in the country. The facility operates two blast furnaces around the clock, producing steel for various applications, ranging from tin cans to submarines. However, the site is among the UK's major sources of pollution.

It is anticipated that the £1.25 billion investment will enable the new furnaces to become operational within three years, subject to regulatory and planning approvals. Tata Steel has cautioned that a "transition period, including potential deep restructuring," will be necessary at the plant.

The UK government has stated that this agreement "holds the potential to safeguard more than 5,000 jobs throughout the UK." Workers’ unions have expressed concerns that the shift to the less labour-intensive furnaces could result in substantial job losses.

The UK government anticipates that this transition will lead to a 7% reduction in the country's overall business and industry carbon emissions, a 22% reduction in Wales's total emissions, and an 85% reduction in emissions at the Port Talbot site.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Furthermore, replacing the existing coal-powered blast furnaces at the facility is projected to reduce the UK's overall carbon emissions by approximately 1.5%.

Alasdair McDiarmid, assistant general secretary of the Community trade union, told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: “We are extremely disappointed and angry actually about the actions of Tata here.

“They gave us assurances at the highest levels that their discussions with the Government would be confined to their joint financial commitments to support Port Talbot and that any and all decisions on investment and the deployment of whatever technology it may be would be made in partnership with the unions.

“From what we are hearing, it does seem Tata and the Government have done their deal … whilst sacrificing thousands of jobs. That, for us, is completely unacceptable. It’s not the way companies and the Government should be doing their business.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier, he told the programme: “We believe that Tata and the Government’s focus has been on rushing through the cheapest and easiest deal rather than the best deal for our industry, for the workforce and for the country.”

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said it will be a “very anxious morning” due to fears of job losses at the Port Talbot steelworks in south Wales.

He told BBC Breakfast: “This will be a very anxious morning for many, many families in Port Talbot waiting to see the detail of whatever has been agreed between the UK Government and the company. We haven’t seen any of the details as yet.

“On the one hand, it does seem that there is to be investment at the plant that will secure the long-term future of jobs in that town.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“But if the price is thousands of jobs to be lost, then that is a very high price.

“Lots will depend on the detail. It will depend on just how many jobs can be saved and it will depend upon the length of time over which there is a transition – if that is what it is to be – from the blast furnace production to the electric arc production of the future.