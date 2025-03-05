Tax experts break away to launch boutique advisory firm Lumentis Partners

l-r Rob Goodley and James Pilbeam, of Lumentis Partners

Two market leading tax experts with decades of experience working in internationally renowned accountancy firms have launched Lumentis Partners, a specialist tax advisory firm.

Managing Partner James Pilbeam and Partner Rob Goodley, both former senior advisers at PwC and Blick Rothenberg, bring more than 40 years of combined experience. They aim to set a new standard for highly tailored, independent tax advice, offering a more personal, client-focused approach.

Lumentis Partners, based in Covent Garden, London, will provide expert tax advice and guidance to founders, management teams, executives, private businesses, angel investors and high-net-worth families.

The advice provided by Lumentis Partners is completely independent, and the firm is committed to offering a new level of personal service to the tax advisory market. Lumentis Partners will focus on delivering strategic tax guidance across key areas such as private equity transactions, business funding and reorganisations, incentivisation and retention, and personal and family tax matters.

James Pilbeam said: “Our mission is simple: to provide the highest quality tax advice while being fully invested in our clients' success. We pride ourselves on cutting through the complexity to deliver clear, practical recommendations that enable our clients to make informed decisions.”

“We are known and trusted as being experts in our specialist areas, but it is how we serve our clients that stands us apart. Delivering advice in the very personalised, highly responsive and agile manner that we do has become more challenging within the framework of larger organisations but through Lumentis Partners we can operate unencumbered.”

Rob Goodley added: “We have built a trusted network of fellow professionals and advisers, which will ensure that our clients will have access to the right wider expertise at the right times. Our focus is always on what is best for the client, and experience tells us that working collaboratively with our clients and our trusted network will always deliver the best outcomes.”

Lumentis Partners provides tax advisory support across six key areas:

· Management tax advice – private equity transactions

· Vendor tax advice – other transactions

· Business funding and reorganisations

· Incentivisation and retention

· Personal and family tax

· Strategic tax reporting and compliance support