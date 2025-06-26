Taylor Wimpey España invests €11M in sustainable new homes in Andalusia

Fuente Lirios apartments

Leading Spanish home builder Taylor Wimpey España has revealed it is investing €11M in a new development in the traditional Andalusian village of Benahavís. Fuente Lirios occupies a prime position in the centre of the village, offering a selection of 28 apartments and penthouses ranging from one to three bedrooms. The high-quality new homes are being built to achieve an energy certification of ‘A’, showcasing Taylor Wimpey España’s deep commitment to building sustainably.

Now available for purchase off-plan, the Fuente Lirios homes are priced from €320,000 plus VAT. The properties present a unique opportunity in Benahavís, with nothing else like them in the centre of the village. Shops, restaurants, the STEM-focused Creators International School and Malaga’s famed Benahavís Hospitality School are all within walking distance.

Designed to make the most of the typical Andalusian lifestyle, set in idyllic surroundings close to the mountains of Serranía de Ronda and the Guadalmina river, the homes at Fuente Lirios provide open plan, light-filled layouts with spaces created for flexible use. The Andalusian-style building features a communal pool in the solarium and a private underground car park.

The local area puts the best of Malaga on owners’ doorsteps. World-class golf courses are just a five-minute drive away, while San Pedro de Alcántara, Puerto Banús and Marbella are 15-20 minutes away.

“We are thrilled to launch this unique new development in such a premium Benahavís location. Just 15 minutes from the sea and surrounded by mountains, rivers and trails, Fuente Lirios presents beautifully designed, sustainably built homes for discerning buyers of both second homes and primary residences," said Marc Pritchard, Sales and Marketing Director, Taylor Wimpey España

Taylor Wimpey España has significant experience of building homes in the local area. Sellout successes in recent years include its Botanic, The Crest, The Caprice, Los Robles and Avalon developments. Altura 160, launched in summer 2024, is also proving popular with a range of Spanish and international buyers in the locality. Fuente Lirios now adds a superb new option for buyers seeking high-quality homes in a traditional Andalusian location.