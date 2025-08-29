Tech trailblazers' time to shine: everywoman in Technology Awards officially open for nominations

The everywoman in Technology Awards, the longest-running programme celebrating the tech industry’s most exceptional female talent, are now open for nominations. Women in tech have until 13th October to submit their entries for this prestigious programme, which is free to enter.

Now in its 16th year, the awards have shone a spotlight on over 600 inspirational women working in STEM at every career stage, from apprentices to C Suite, who serve as role models to inspire and attract females to the tech industry. Entries are welcome from women working in a diverse range of tech roles in any sector. Among last year’s winners were employees at American Express, Booking.com, Centrica and Durham University, to name just a few.

Attracting women to the sector remains of vital importance, as it is still grappling with a persistent gender gap. Female employees account for 24.8% of the total STEM workforce, and government figures suggest this has fallen from 29.4% in 2020.

The tech sector remains hugely innovative and critical to the UK economy. The UK is one of just three countries with a tech industry valued at over $1trillion, and the government believes tech firms will power the next Industrial Revolution, with their advancements making us healthier, wealthier and safer.

AI will be central to this progress, and it is already reshaping the way we live and work. However, women make up just 22% of AI and data professionals in the UK. Attracting more women into this field is not only a matter of equity, but it also brings much-needed perspectives. Research suggests that women are 4-5% more likely than men to rate AI values such as privacy, safety, accountability, fairness and human autonomy as being very important.

Nicole Goodwin, Joint Managing Director of AllBright everywoman, comments: “The tech landscape is evolving rapidly due to AI, and it is vital that women play a defining role in shaping how these technologies are developed and adopted. The everywoman in Technology Awards celebrate women who are already leading groundbreaking projects and innovations that are transforming our lives, while serving as a powerful catalyst for inspiring the next generation of women in STEM.”

The everywoman in Technology Award winners will be announced on 19th March at Westminster Park Plaza Hotel. To find out more about the awards or to nominate yourself or someone you know, visit https://www.everywoman.com/everywoman-in-technology-awards/

THE 2026 CATEGORIES ARE:

AI Champion Award – sponsored by ARM Ltd

Apprentice Award – sponsored by SSE

CIO/CTO of the Year Award – sponsored by Accenture

Cyber Security Award

Digital Star Award

Digital Transformation Leader Award – sponsored by Lloyds Banking Group

Entrepreneur Award

Innovator Award

Leader Award – sponsored by HSBC

The One to Watch Award – sponsored by Computacenter

The Male Agent of Change Award

Rising Star Award – sponsored by Booking.com

Software Engineer Award – sponsored by NatWest

Team Leader Award – sponsored by Haleon

Tech for Good Award

Woman of the Year Award