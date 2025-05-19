Temu marks two years in Europe with consumer savings and local business growth

Since entering Europe two years ago, Temu has carved a niche for itself by offering consumers access to affordable shopping options, while opening doors for local businesses to grow and reach broader markets.

For Gelena Ismaili, a 37-year-old single mother in Stockholm, stretching every kroner is a daily reality. She prioritised her daughters’ needs and limited her own purchases to seasonal sales—until she found Temu.

"Temu was like a little revolution for me," Ismaili said of the marketplace known for year-round low prices. "Suddenly I could treat myself and my kids to nice things without feeling anxious when checking my bank account."

She’s one of millions across Europe who have turned to Temu for its broad selection of budget-friendly everyday items. With prices rising across much of Europe, Temu’s pricing model offers practical relief for households feeling the squeeze.

A recent Ipsos survey found Temu shoppers across six countries—including the UK, Germany, and France—saved an average of 24%, with four in five rating the platform as good value. In the Nordics, a Kantar survey echoed the findings—half of respondents cited pricing as Temu’s top strength.

The impact adds up. A study by the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr) estimates UK households could save nearly £3,000 annually on Temu—welcome relief for families feeling the pinch.

“Price remains a key purchasing driver, especially during tough economic times,” said Dr. Georg Wittmann, Managing Director of ibi research.

Since its European launch, Temu has served over 100 million consumers across all 27 EU member states. By cutting out middlemen and excess markups, the platform reduces costs and passes the savings directly to shoppers.

Reaching the Underserved

While affordability is a major draw, access is just as important. For many outside major cities, finding variety and good prices remains a challenge. Temu is helping bridge that gap.

In Oslo, 48-year-old paramedic Nina Brekke struggled for years to find shoes in her unusually small size. On Temu, she found what she needed. “I like that I always find what I’m looking for, at good prices,” she said.

In Norway, 68% of users say Temu offers products unavailable in local stores. Across Europe, where more than a quarter of the population lives in rural areas, limited retail options are common. Temu’s model gives consumers in remote areas broader access without long travel.

“Temu is part of the shift toward online access, particularly important for people outside major cities,” said Peter Nordgaard, author of Supply Chain ABC 2025. “It brings the world of products closer to everyone.”

Opening Doors for Local Sellers

In 2024, Temu opened its platform to sellers in more than a dozen countries, giving small businesses a low-cost route to millions of customers. The platform reduces traditional barriers, helping small sellers grow their businesses and contribute to local job creation and economic activity.

One example: Nova Tissue, a UK-based manufacturer of toilet paper and kitchen rolls. After decades supplying retailers and wholesalers, it saw margins shrink as clients consolidated. Listing on Temu in December 2024 gave the business a second wind.

Demand surged quickly—daily sales exceeded £10,000, several products became national bestsellers, and stock had to be replenished by the thousands. “We no longer rely on a single buyer,” said Nova Tissue’s owner, Khurram. “Temu connects us directly with UK consumers, and that’s far more valuable than wholesale.”

To keep up, the company hired more staff in dispatch and customer service. What began as a sales experiment has led to job creation and a tangible contribution to the local economy.

Temu expects local sellers to contribute up to 80% of its European sales and is helping them expand globally by partnering with international couriers.

“In today’s climate, platforms like Temu are launchpads for small business growth,” said Gregor Murray, VP at Digital Commerce Global Group. “They’re not just selling goods—they’re fueling economic activity and giving smaller players a shot at scale.”

Building a Safe and Trusted Marketplace

Designated a Very Large Online Platform (VLOP) under the Digital Services Act in 2024, Temu is now subject to the EU’s most stringent risk oversight rules.

Its compliance system includes vetting all sellers, monitoring listings through technology and human review, and removing non-compliant products through a responsive takedown process. Temu also partners with top testing agencies like TÜV Rheinland and Eurofins to ensure product safety.

The platform uses automated tools and a multilingual team to detect and remove intellectual property rights violations and maintains an online portal for brands to report infringements directly. Its app is certified under the MASA cybersecurity framework by DEKRA, the respected Germany testing agency.

Recognition and Growth

Temu’s impact on the e-commerce industry has been widely recognized. It was named “eCommerce of the Year” at Spain’s eAwards 2025 and ranked among the top 10 platforms at the Ecommerce Italia Awards. In the U.S., USA TODAY included Temu in its “America’s Best Customer Service 2025” list.

In Europe, the platform is winning over users. Ipsos found that 77% believe Temu delivers strong value, over half would recommend it to others, and 80% expect to maintain or increase their spending in 2025.

The platform is also encouraging entrepreneurship. In the UK alone, 14% of local buyers say Temu has helped them start or grow a business. Many of these new ventures have already resulted in job creation and direct economic benefits to their communities.

“I don’t think the public fully grasps the scale of what Temu could become,” said Nova Tissue’s Khurram. “If this is where we are now, imagine three or four years down the line.”