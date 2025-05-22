Temu partners with International AntiCounterfeiting Coalition to strengthen IP enforcement

Temu, the global online marketplace, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International AntiCounterfeiting Coalition (IACC) to deepen collaboration on intellectual property protection and expand efforts to combat online counterfeiting.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The MoU was signed during the IACC’s 2025 Annual Conference in San Diego last week. As part of the collaboration, Temu has joined the IACC’s newly launched Marketplace Advisory Council (MAC) as an inaugural member. The MAC is a cross-industry forum that includes leading online marketplaces, payment providers, and global brands, aimed at setting a new standard for cooperation in the fight against counterfeit goods.

“We’re pleased to welcome Temu as an inaugural member of the Marketplace Advisory Council and as a key partner in our shared fight against counterfeiting,” said Bob Barchiesi, President, International Anti-Counterfeiting Coalition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This MoU reflects a meaningful step forward in our collaboration, grounded in transparency, accountability, and a joint commitment to consumer protection. The IACC created the MAC to bring stakeholders together in a way that drives real, sustained impact—and Temu’s participation helps strengthen that vision.”

IACC President Bob Barchiesi (left) and Temu’s IP Compliance Lead for the U.S. Christine Casaceli (right) signed the MoU

The MAC offers a collaborative platform where e-commerce platforms, payment companies, and brand owners can work together, share insights, and forge stronger partnerships to address one of the digital economy’s most persistent challenges: the proliferation of counterfeit goods online.

“Joining this coalition underscores Temu’s commitment to building a trustworthy online marketplace,” said a Temu spokesperson. “We look forward to collaborating with other industry leaders to create a powerful, collective force against the sale of illegal goods online.”

Since launching in 2022, Temu has invested heavily in intellectual property enforcement. Measures include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Comprehensive seller vetting and compliance training

Round-the-clock algorithmic monitoring supported by manual review

A dedicated IP protection portal and brand registry for streamlined takedown submissions

An internal enforcement team handling claims with high speed and accuracy

In addition to Temu, other members of the IACC MAC include e-commerce platforms Amazon, and eBay; payments providers Mastercard, PayPal, and Visa; as well as global brands such as Apple, Chanel, Colgate-Palmolive, Disney, Ford, Johnson & Johnson, and Nike.

About Temu

Temu is a global e-commerce platform connecting consumers with millions of manufacturers, brands, and business partners. Operating in more than 90 markets worldwide, Temu is committed to providing affordable, high-quality products that enable customers to live better lives.