Terence Watts honoured by Gift of the Givers Foundation as BWRT marks 10 years of global impact
The Foundation commended Watts for the transformative role BWRT® is playing in trauma support across their global relief efforts.
“This work is revolutionary,” said Dr. Imtiaz Sooliman, founder and chair of the Gift of the Givers.
“As a counselling psychologist working in the NGO sector, I’ve witnessed first-hand the extraordinary power of BWRT in trauma work. You’ve made a remarkable contribution to humanity.”
The Foundation’s use of BWRT® continues to grow in regions affected by disaster, conflict, and crisis, helping to deliver psychological first aid that is both compassionate and effective.
The recognition comes as the International BWRT® Institute, founded by Watts in 2015, celebrates its 10th anniversary. What began as a bold new approach to therapy has grown into a global movement, with over 5,000 practitioners in more than 40 countries using BWRT® to address anxiety, PTSD, phobias, and complex trauma.
“To receive this honour during our tenth anniversary year is profoundly meaningful,” said Watts.
“It reflects not just the science behind BWRT®, but the human impact it’s having in some of the most difficult conditions imaginable.”
Rooted in neuroscience, BWRT® works in the critical moment between stimulus and conscious response, helping individuals resolve emotional distress without needing to relive traumatic experiences. Its speed, depth and adaptability have made it a vital tool for frontline professionals working in conflict zones, disaster relief, and crisis recovery.
Reflecting on a decade of development, Watts said:
“I originally thought BWRT would be an excellent tool for anxiety - but then it started changing lives after suicide attempts, in war zones, in post-disaster trauma. That’s when I realised it was much more than therapy. It’s a lifeline.”
Looking ahead, Watts is exploring new applications of BWRT® - including for ADHD - while continuing its mission to be a leader in global mental health.
“This recognition from Gift of the Givers isn’t just a milestone - it’s a motivator,” added Watts.
“This honour is a shared one,” added Watts. “Together, we’re driving change. Together, we’re changing lives.”
To learn more about BWRT visit www.bwrt-professionals.com