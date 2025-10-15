Tesco shoppers hit by payments issue for grocery deliveries

Shoppers at major UK supermarket, Tesco, have been reporting payment issues today.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Payment issues at UK supermarket giant, Tesco, have been affecting shoppers today. The problems hit some customers attempting to make a delivery order with some also saying they had trouble accessing the app.

The largest grocery chain in the country has now said the problem, first reported on Wednesday morning (October 15), has since been resolved. According to the DownDetector monitoring website, which provides users with real-time information about the status of various websites and services, more than 200 people reported issues related to Tesco’s platforms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tesco apologised for the issue, which it said “briefly” impacted a small number of its customers. It is understood that the issue affected a very small proportion of payments, both online and in some stores. The overwhelming majority of payments were processed normally, they said.

Tesco customers have reported problems making payments for shopping deliveries after an issue at the supermarket giant | Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire

Shoppers took to social media to report they had received messages from the retailer to say that payments for grocery deliveries had failed. Customers who received payment failure messages said they also faced issues accessing the retailer’s app in order to sort out their payments.

One X user said: “Tesco, seems there is a problem with your payment system. I got message saying my payment has failed for today’s delivery. When I try to update payment details, the system fails to proceed. I have tried on web as well as app but there is no luck.”

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We have resolved an issue that briefly affected a small number of our customers earlier this morning. We’re sorry for the inconvenience.”

It comes days after thousands of Vodafone customers were left without internet access after a major outage impacted its broadband and mobile services.