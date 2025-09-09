The APC expands Parcelly partnership to 2,500 stores across the UK

APC and Parcelly

The APC - the UK’s largest independent parcel delivery network – has announced the expansion of its partnership with Parcelly, the carrier-agnostic logistics technology and parcel shop network.

The move increases The APC’s nationwide collection point network to 2,500 stores across the UK and marks a major milestone in the growth of APC Choice, the company’s inflight and redelivery service that gives consumers greater flexibility and convenience when they’re unable to receive parcels at home.

Launched in 2023 with 1,250 locations, the partnership has scaled rapidly in response to growing consumer demand for greater choice and control in the delivery process. With new stores now added across the UK, the expanded footprint enhances delivery convenience nationwide, giving customers even more flexibility in how and where they collect their parcels.

Claire Palphreyman, Business Development Director at The APC, said: “Today’s consumers lead increasingly flexible lives and their delivery expectations are evolving to match. Expanding our partnership with Parcelly is about keeping pace with those changes.”

She added, “It will enable us to continue delivering exemplary service and provide enhanced delivery options that bring greater convenience and choice to consumers.”

As part of the extended partnership, recipients will now also benefit from improved email and SMS notifications, including automated reminders for uncollected parcels. These updates, combined with the broader store footprint, address the evolving expectations of today’s consumers who increasingly value greater visibility, control and convenience at every stage of their delivery experience.

Sebastian Steinhauser, CEO at Parcelly, added: “We are truly excited to expand our partnership with The APC and extend access to our network of pick-up points across the country. Together, we’re giving consumers more choice, more convenience and greater control, while also helping to reduce the environmental and operational impact of missed deliveries.”

Claire concluded: “We’re always looking for ways to improve the experience for our SME customers and their recipients, and our partnership expansion with Parcelly is a clear reflection of that commitment.

"By giving people more control over how they receive their parcels, we’re continuing to adapt to the needs of modern consumers, offering them greater flexibility and reliability at every touchpoint."