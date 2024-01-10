The Body Shop at Home is closing after 30 years

The Body Shop is set to close its popular service, Body Shop at Home after 30 years. The scheme, which allows consultants to sell products and earn an income from the comfort of their home, will now cease operations on February 23.

In a statement posted on its website, The Body Shop said: "With a heavy heart, The Body Shop has made the difficult decision to close The Body Shop At Home in February 2024. We are sending our thanks and appreciation to our wonderful Consultants who have been valued members of our community."

The service will now be taken over by a new digital service called The Body Shop Ambassador Programme, which the existing UK consultants are welcome to join. The new service offers consultants commission for selling customers The Body Shop products via an online channel.

It said: "To continue our journey together, we’ve invited our UK Consultants to join The Body Shop Ambassador Programme, our new digital service – so Consultants can continue to share their deep knowledge and love of our products with you online – and you can still access our great products at great prices. More on this very soon!"

The news has been met with disappointment from the consultants, who said they were "devastated" by the decision. One said: "I am absolutely devastated, today we have had the news The Body Shop at Home channel is to close. It is being reinvented as an Ambassador programme. This means that I'll be able to sell products to you until the 23rd of February."

Another said: "Wow, The Body Shop at Home is closing! So many people losing their income." One wrote: "Please be respectful to everyone at The Body Shop at Home. I am heartbroken."

