The case for modernising, not replacing, business-critical software

From solid foundations to AI innovation. Why modernising – not replacing – established systems is becoming the smart, sustainable choice for UK businesses.

Increasingly, businesses are discovering that modernisation, not replacement, is the way to get their systems AI-ready and fit for the future. With 74% of UK organisations reporting operational or financial losses due to outdated systems, the need to act is clear, but that doesn’t always mean starting from scratch.

“We’re seeing a shift,” says David Ritchie, founder of bespoke software development firm, Propel Tech. “The question isn’t just ‘how do we keep up?’ – it’s ‘how do we move forward without losing the value we’ve already built?’ In many cases, upgrading and evolving existing systems is more effective, less risky, and better aligned to long-term business goals than a full rebuild.”

Today’s business environment is marked by economic caution, rising tech costs and tighter digital transformation budgets. According to Deloitte’s 2024 UK CIO Survey, over half of CIOs say delivering business value on a constrained budget is their top priority. And 61% are actively looking to enhance and extend the life of their existing platforms rather than replace them.

It’s not hard to see why. Complete system overhauls can be costly, disruptive and time-intensive. By contrast, a strategic modernisation approach allows businesses to tackle pain points, boost performance and build future-ready infrastructure without bringing operations to a halt.

“Older systems aren’t inherently bad,” says Scotty Robson, Senior Software Developer at Propel Tech. “Many are stable, deeply embedded and full of untapped potential. With the right expertise, they can be transformed into secure, scalable, AI-ready platforms that support innovation.”

Andy Brown, Co-founder of Propel Tech, adds: “We’ve seen first-hand how impactful a modernisation-first approach can be across a range of industries. In the property sector, we worked with Your Move and LSL Property Services to enhance and integrate core systems that underpin operations at scale – improving performance, accelerating innovation and strengthening compliance.

“For a global manufacturing business, we helped increase data visibility and streamline production workflows, all while maintaining continuous system uptime. And with Prime Systems, a bespoke risk management platform, we supported a transformation into a more adaptable, intuitive and future-ready system. Every project starts the same way: we look at what works and build from there.”

Modernising established systems offers a clear path to reduce risk, control costs and drive meaningful progress. As more organisations recognise the untapped value in their existing platforms, this pragmatic, future-focused approach is fast becoming the norm.

