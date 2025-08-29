The Clean Space appoints new head of operations to support further expansion

The Clean Space has appointed Colin Hawkins as Head of Operations. This strategic appointment underscores the company’s commitment to further enhancing operational performance and service excellence across all contracts; and aligns with its recent restructuring designed to facilitate future growth and expansion.

With an extensive background in retail and hospitality operations, Colin brings a wealth of experience in leading high-performing teams, delivering customer value, and upholding exceptional service standards. As part of his remit he will be responsible for driving operational performance, championing people and service excellence, and delivering consistently excellent service across every contract.

Colin’s appointment follows the company’s recent promotion of three members of its existing team to Operations Directors to form a new divisional model which will drive greater structure, focus, and regional accountability. These moves form part of The Clean Space’s ongoing growth and transformation.

Commenting on his appointment Colin said: “This is an exciting time to join such a dynamic organisation. With acquisitions and new and organic growth on the horizon, I look forward to supporting the business with its expansion plans, and maintaining its commitment to delivering outstanding service nationwide.”

Charlie Mowat, CEO at The Clean Space, added: “Colin’s experience and proven track record of driving operational excellence will be instrumental in helping us to achieve our mission - to become the best, most successful cleaning company in the UK, through a focus on making the world a better place for our customers, our people, and our environment.”