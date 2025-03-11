The companies supporting women to succeed in powered access

250226Jessica Taylor - Int Womans Day_001 - Jessica Taylor, IPAF trainer at Nationwide Platforms

Nationwide Platforms is calling on the industry to move faster toward true equality and inclusion. As a leader in the powered access sector, Nationwide Platforms is actively working to accelerate progress by welcoming more women into the industry and providing the support they need to succeed. 25 year old Jessica Taylor, a certified IPAF trainer, is one of the many women breaking new ground, proving that expertise and leadership have no gender.

Jessica’s career goals weren’t always centred around machinery. At school she planned to become a social worker, but once she started A Levels decided academia wasn’t for her, and thanks to a family friend got her first job in construction at 18 as a steel erector.

“I was only supposed to be helping out for a weekend, but I never looked back,” Jessica said. “I quickly discovered I loved being hands-on in a job, much more than being sat behind a desk.”

“Being a woman in that kind of role came with its own challenges at the start. While the men were never outwardly rude or mean, I was still outcast at times as the only woman on site. Other issues were subtler with sites rarely being prepared to have a woman working; no or limited bathroom facilities, no PPE in the right size. It never felt malicious, but these things add up and make the job needlessly harder for women. Thankfully, things have moved in the right direction as more women join the industry, so now you’re much less likely to come across a bathroom without a bin, and so on.”

In 2022 Jess applied to work as a Trainee Instructor at Nationwide Platforms, and she qualified in September 2023.

“I was familiar with the machines from my previous roles, but didn’t know much about the company and I’m so glad I made the jump.

“I love my job, delivering IPAF training to delegates across the country to such a variety of people from fresh-faced 16-year-old apprentices, to site managers who have had a whole career in national companies. People skills are a crucial part of my role.

“The company culture is intrinsically inclusive – I trained alongside two other women, Jennifer and Paulina, and Rebecca is our Training Manager, so I’ve been surrounded by female support from the start. Even now, three years on when we’re all scattered across the country, we’ve stayed close and are always connecting via Teams or on the phone.

“Making change in the industry relies on the whole team to champion it, and NWP has created such a supportive environment that I know if I ever have trouble with any delegates who feel they have nothing to learn from a woman, there’s 10 or 15 people I can call who would back me up without hesitation.”

“I’ve seen the construction industry progress so much in the last seven years, but there’s still a way to go. Out of the 1,500 delegates I’ve trained in the last couple of years there have been less than 10 women, and I really hope to see that ratio even out in the next decade.

“To any girls considering a career in the sector – go for it. Nothing is as scary as it seems, and the best thing you can do is jump right in and get your hands dirty.”

Rebecca Myers, External Training Manager at Nationwide Platforms said “Supporting women in the industry isn’t just about hiring — it’s about creating an environment where they can grow and succeed. Jessica’s journey is a great example of how the right support and mentorship can help women thrive in powered access. By continuing to break down barriers and foster an inclusive culture, we can ensure that the next generation of women in construction faces fewer obstacles and greater opportunities."

Nationwide Platforms is proud to be a fair employer that empowers women to feel included and supported at its offices and depots. By hiring, developing, and championing female talent, the company is accelerating action toward a more diverse workforce.

To find out more about careers with Nationwide Platforms visit: https://www.nationwideplatforms.co.uk/en-gb/about-us/careers