The Cotswold company changing the colour of ev charging

Match your car to its charger

British design brand Simpson & Partners is redefining what an electric vehicle charger can be, transforming it from a purely functional device into a beautifully crafted design statement that enhances both car and home.

Hand-built in the Cotswolds, every Simpson & Partners charger is engineered with precision, designed with intent and available in over 130 curated colour options.

For car enthusiasts and collectors seeking something truly personal, the brand can offer a colour-matching service*, allowing buyers to match their charger to their electric vehicle.

“For us, it’s about quiet, intelligent beauty elevating the everyday without shouting for attention,” says co-founder and Creative Director Mandy Simpson. “A charger shouldn’t fight with a home or a car, it should feel like it was always meant to be there.”

Perfect colour matching

Unlike the glossy plastic boxes and neon LEDs that dominate today’s market, Simpson & Partners takes a different approach, one rooted in the principles of Quiet Luxury and British craftsmanship.

Chargers are available in a choice of premium metal finishes, tactile textures and natural-inspired tones, meaning they complement rather than clash with their surroundings. Whether mounted on a Cotswolds stone wall, a modern architectural façade, or installed discreetly at a private members’ club or automotive showroom, they are designed to elevate, not interrupt.

Customers can choose between two power options (7kW and 22kW), with or without tethered cable, wall mount or freestanding, with smart app control, solar integration and load balancing ensuring they meet the needs of electric car drivers.

“Engineering shouldn’t be loud to be powerful,” adds co-founder and Technical Director David Simpson. “We build chargers that last decades not just years, with precision electronics, solid metal construction and zero reliance on plastic housings.”