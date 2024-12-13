The dark side of side hustles: Why more isn’t always better

User (UGC) Submitted

In recent years, polyworking - the practice of juggling multiple jobs or side hustles—has gained traction, especially among remote workers.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The flexibility of remote work has made it easier for individuals to pursue supplementary income streams or passion projects alongside their primary roles. On the surface, this seems like an ideal way to achieve financial freedom or personal fulfilment. However, there can be a negative aspect to this side hustle culture. Office experts, Instant Offices, have explored why polyworking may be doing more harm than good and how it can lead to burnout.

How Side Hustles Can Do More Harm Than Good:

The Productivity Trap

Polyworking thrives on the ethos of hustle culture, where success is often equated with constant productivity. For many, balancing multiple roles feels like the only way to get ahead in an increasingly competitive job market. However, the pressure to consistently perform at a high level across multiple jobs can lead to chronic overwork and fatigue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead of finding balance, many polyworkers become consumed by the demands of their various roles. The result? A diminished capacity to perform well in any single job, increased stress, and eventually, burnout.

Burnout and Health Risks

One of the most significant downsides of having multiple side hustles is the heightened risk of burnout. Balancing several roles blurs the boundaries between work and personal life, making it difficult to recharge. Chronic stress and long hours can lead to mental health struggles such as anxiety and depression, as well as physical health issues like insomnia and fatigue.

Burnout doesn’t just impact work—it can also spill over into personal life, making it harder to maintain relationships, hobbies, and self-care routines.

When working multiple jobs, often the first thing to go is work-life balance. If most of your down time is spent working a different job, you’ll begin to see the effects of being overworked and not prioritising time for yourself. You’ll begin to struggle to book in annual leave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Godliman, head of HR operations at The Instant Group comments: “Annual leave is essential for maintaining long-term productivity and well-being. A well-rested individual, who has the freedom to step away and recharge, returns more focused, creative, and engaged."

"Taking time off isn’t a luxury; it’s a necessity. We understand the value of annual leave in preventing burnout and promoting sustained performance. A balanced approach to work and rest is key to long-term success."

A Strain on Personal Relationships

Polyworking often demands significant personal time, leaving little room for family, friends, or leisure. Over time, this imbalance can weaken social bonds and lead to feelings of isolation. What begins as an effort to improve one’s life can inadvertently erode its quality.

Rethinking Polyworking

While polyworking offers flexibility and opportunities for growth, it’s essential to approach it with caution. Setting clear boundaries, prioritising rest, and evaluating whether the benefits outweigh the costs are key to avoiding its pitfalls. The allure of supplementary income and passion projects must be balanced against the potential for overwork, financial instability, and burnout.