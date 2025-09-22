The director’s guide to franchise success

Good direction means your team knows when to take centre stage and when to support from the wings, says Becky Goodfield

When people think about starting their own business, the image that comes to mind is often spreadsheets, strategy and sales targets – not stage lights and scene changes.

But if you’ve ever watched a great director in action, you’ll know just how many of their skills translate to the business world. They lead with vision, juggle moving parts, manage high-stakes moments and bring out the best in everyone around them – all while keeping the audience completely engaged.

Franchisees do much the same. They’re running local businesses, but they’re also leading teams, growing communities and making something special happen behind the scenes. Here, Becky Goodfield, COO of Drama Kids, shares why prospective franchisees might want to think a little more like directors, and a little less like managers.

Start with a strong script

Every director starts with a script – something structured, polished and ready to go. As a franchisee, you’ll have your own version of that: a tried-and-tested business model. It gives you the foundations – branding, systems, training and support – so you’re never starting from scratch.

But that doesn’t mean you’re following it word for word. Like any good director, you have room to interpret, adjust and bring your own style to the performance. You’ll learn what works in your local area, build your own relationships and shape the way your business runs day to day – all while sticking to the framework that keeps everything on track.

The best franchisees bring consistency and creativity – and the script is there to help you strike that balance.

Cast wisely and build a strong ensemble

A great director doesn’t just pick the most talented performers – they choose people who fit the vision and work well together. As a franchisee, you’re doing exactly the same. Whether you’re engaging teachers, admin support or part-time help, you’re assembling a cast you’ll rely on day in, day out.

Look for people who are dependable, enthusiastic and aligned with your values – not just those with the flashiest CVs. And once they’re in place, give them a clear brief. What’s their role? What does success look like? How do they contribute to the bigger picture?

Good direction means your team knows when to take centre stage and when to support from the wings. Regular feedback, open communication and a shared sense of purpose will keep everyone in sync – and help you deliver a performance that runs smoothly behind the scenes, every time.

Keep your audience hooked

In theatre, the audience tells you straight away if they’re switched off. In business, it’s a little less obvious – but just as important. Whether your audience is students, parents or local partners, your job is to make sure they’re getting a positive, consistent and engaging experience.

That might mean regularly checking in with families, refreshing the way you promote your sessions or simply making sure your team is showing up with energy and enthusiasm each week. Little details – like warm welcomes, quick responses or celebrating student achievements – all help build loyalty.

When people feel like they’re part of something special, they stay. That’s what keeps seats full, classes busy and word-of-mouth strong.

Learn to improvise

Even the best-rehearsed productions have their wobbles – a missed cue, a last-minute change, a prop that refuses to behave. It’s the same in business. From unexpected staff absences to weather disruptions or supplier delays, things won’t always go to plan.

That’s where the director mindset helps. Stay calm, take stock and make a decision that keeps things moving forward. And remember – you don’t have to solve everything alone. One of the biggest advantages of joining a franchise is the network around you. Lean on your franchisor and other franchisees for advice, support and real-life solutions that work.

Quick thinking and steady leadership will help you stay in control, even when things go a bit off-script.

Celebrate the curtain calls

Directors don’t just focus on the final performance – they celebrate every breakthrough along the way. As a franchisee, it’s important to do the same. Whether it’s your first enrolment, a full class, a great review or just a smooth week after a tricky one, these moments matter.

Make time to recognise progress – both yours and your team’s. Acknowledging the wins builds momentum and keeps morale high, especially in the early days of running your business. It also helps you see just how far you’ve come.

You don’t need standing ovations to know you’re doing a great job – but taking a moment to reflect, appreciate and share your successes can go a long way.

Ready for your cue?

If you’re thinking about becoming a franchisee, ask yourself this: are you ready to lead a team, manage the moving parts and bring a clear vision to life? Because franchising – much like directing – is about getting the best from the people around you, delivering an experience that matters and learning as you go.

And with the right support behind you, you won’t just keep the show on the road – you’ll run one that people remember.

To find out more about franchise opportunities with Drama Kids, visit www.franchisingdramakids.com