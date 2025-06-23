The EVAS Bring the Heat to Westminster with House of Commons Reception Celebrating Women in Business

As the summer heat blazed across the capital, so too did the energy inside one of the UK’s most iconic buildings. The Enterprise Vision Awards (EVAS) brought powerhouse women, trailblazing entrepreneurs, community champions, and allies of female entrepreneurship to the House of Commons for a celebration like no other.

In a setting where women have spent centuries fighting to be heard, seen, and recognised, this reception marked a powerful moment: a vibrant showcase of the innovation, leadership, and resilience driving change in business today.

The event was sponsored by Chris Webb MP, who spoke passionately about the talent and tenacity of the women he’s met through the EVAS. He said “These awards spotlight women who are not only leading businesses but also redefining industries. Their innovation and determination are nothing short of inspiring.”

Maxine Laceby, Co-founder of Absolute Collagen and this year’s guest speaker, delivered a powerful and personal address that captured both the progress and purpose behind the awards. Speaking in The Churchill Room, surrounded by John Worsley’s 1940 painting of the House of Commons, a stark visual of a time when women were almost entirely absent from Parliament, Maxine reflected on how far we’ve come “After being named 2023 Business Woman of the Year by the Enterprise Vision Awards, sharing my journey in this iconic space felt both humbling and exhilarating, she said. “I adore this award, not just for the recognition, but because its sole purpose is to lift women. The community it fosters is second to none. I left the reception inspired, energised, and more committed than ever to championing women in business.”

The event featured a standout panel discussion with Angela Cox, Ann Seach, Dani Wallace, Katrina Hutchinson-O’Neill, and Mandy Tythe-McCallum, who shared powerful insights on how the EVAS process goes far beyond a trophy. From due diligence in judging to the emotional impact of being seen and celebrated, the panel explored what makes the EVAS different.

Katrina Hutchinson-O’Neill, winner of the 2024 Enterprise Vision Awards Business Woman of the Year Award, said “It was the most engaging experience I’ve had entering an award. I knew the judging was thorough, and the feeling of sisterhood was overwhelming. The whole evening was phenomenal.”

Angela Cox shared her finalist experience and how she had never heard of the EVAS until she entered, but it was incredible. Everyone in the room had earned the right to be there, and she reflected on how special it was to share that moment with her parents. Her advice? “Don’t shrink - be proud of what you’ve done.”

Dani Wallace, a previous EVAS winner and founder of The Big Festoon, offered advice on amplifying your presence “It’s not just how you look, it’s your energy, how you support others, how you show up even when they’re not in the room. That’s what leaves a legacy. The EVAS team never forgets their community, and that pride is mutual.”

This year's finalist, Ann Seach highlighted the real business opportunities that have emerged through EVAS connections, reflecting “This is a supportive network that you don’t get elsewhere. I’ve already grown my business through collaborations. We’re even working on a proposal for a defence project, and now we’re sourcing a design company from within the EVAS network. These are real, valuable supply chain connections.”

Throughout the event, guests echoed the same sentiment: this wasn’t just a reception, it was a brilliant opportunity to connect with fellow finalists and hear from truly inspiring voices across industries. Many spoke of the EVAS as a platform that goes beyond business growth, spotlighting impact, innovation, resilience, and the real difference women are making in their sectors and communities. One guest captured the moment perfectly “We might all have been melting in the heat, but the collective energy and inspiration in the room was unstoppable. There we were, standing in a room named after Churchill, who famously voted against women’s suffrage, celebrating the unstoppable rise of women in business. That’s powerful.”

Karen Morris, of Community Foundations for Lancashire & Merseyside and the EVAS 2025 Charity Partner, shared how over £10,000 has been raised so far to support The Women’s Fund, helping women and families in need.

The afternoon reached a peak with a rousing speech from Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, who honoured the impact of female entrepreneurs "You are inspiring future generations. The breakthrough is happening because of you - and we are all better for it.”

Representatives from all sectors, from manufacturing, retail, and logistics to wellness, tech, and creative industries, came together under one roof, proving once again that when women connect, powerful things happen.

Coral Horn, founder of the EVAS, closed the event by sharing the bigger picture “Bringing these outstanding women to the centre of government is about more than recognition, it’s about making authentic connections that lead to friendships, collaborations and real opportunities. This is how we do business differently. A huge thank you to our allies and supporters, we couldn’t do it without you. I couldn’t be prouder.”

Blackpool is proud to welcome this year’s finalists to the 2025 Enterprise Vision Awards, where the winners will be announced at a glittering ceremony on Friday 26 September. Taking place in the iconic Empress Ballroom at the Winter Gardens, the event promises an unforgettable evening of celebration, connection, and inspiration.

For more details on how you can get involved visit www.enterprisevisionawards.co.uk.

