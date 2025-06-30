The five sales mistakes most business owners make

Entrepreneur who launched training company to help business owners make more sales shares the most common mistakes - and how to fix them.

Five years ago, Enfys Maloney was running a growing travel company and sales were good.

Then the pandemic hit. And like so many in the travel industry, Enfys’s world changed almost overnight. She was left staring at a devastated travel business and no clear path forward. But rather than sink, she pivoted.

Leaning on her strong sales background, Enfys approached her network to see if they needed help driving up sales during the uncertain time. ﻿﻿﻿

“So many business owners I spoke to needed help with selling,” she says. “They were trying to grow their businesses through Covid but didn’t feel confident and were making the same sales mistakes over and over again, so my offer was welcomed.”

What started as a tentative idea quickly snowballed into a fully-fledged five-time-award winning business, giving business owners practical tools to sell more effectively and confidently. Today Enfys’s business, Sales Training With Enfys, brings in multiple six-figures.

Here Enfys shares the top five sales call mistakes most business owners make - and how to quickly fix them.

Not taking charge of the conversation

A strong call needs a simple structure, but too many people don’t plan the call or structure it properly - and then they lose control of the whole conversation. Without a framework, things can easily veer off-track.

Fix it: Think of it as having a clear beginning, middle, and end.Start by setting expectations and explaining how the call will flow. Then, move into thoughtful, open-ended questions to understand their challenges and goals. Finally, guide them confidently to your offer.

Not connecting on a deeper level

Discovery calls shouldn’t feel like a dry list of features and benefits, but too many business owners forget to connect with the potential customer on a personal level.

Fix it: Bring natural energy to your calls. Be human. Share stories, make it useful, and let your passion show. People are drawn to enthusiasm. A powerful, engaging conversation builds trust and makes your offer feel like a natural fit, not a pitch.

Not uncovering the real objections

Without knowing what the real blocks are, you cannot offer a meaningful solution. Too often, business owners forget to find out what the potential objections might be for their product or service - so they can’t make the solution bespoke.

Fix it: Ask what the person is struggling with, how it’s affecting their life or business, and what might stop them from moving forward - but also ask how life will look if only they could get over this issue. Invite them to share concerns, because once they do, you can address them with empathy, clarity and relevance.

Not tapping into what truly matters

Sales calls stall when the offer doesn’t feel urgent or personal, or if there is any doubt felt by your prospect. Your service might be the perfect fit, but if you don’t express why it matters, it won’t land.

Fix it: Before every call, be ready to articulate the transformation you offer, not just the features. Clients buy results. So sell the outcome, the vision, the shift. Make your offer feel like the obvious “Hell yes!” they’ve been waiting for.

Not following up

Too often, business owners will shy away from locking in a follow up call. Setting a date ensures the momentum continues and removes the awkwardness of chasing them later. If they’ve agreed to a follow-up, you’re no longer “pushing”—you’re simply following through.

“Mastering conversations that convert into sales is crucial for your business,” says Enfys. “Your goal is to uncover whether your potential client has a problem you can solve, and then to guide them toward the solution: your offer.

“This skill is a game-changer for creating breakthroughs and growing a thriving business.

“It’s how you turn missed opportunities into real impact - and real results.”

