The future of hospitality technology: The Okkami story

Okkami is a pioneering hospitality technology company that empowers luxury hotels, resorts, and service providers to deliver exceptional guest experiences. By seamlessly integrating innovative technologies, Okkami's solutions enhance operational efficiency, personalize guest interactions, and foster loyalty. With a focus on intuitive design and cutting-edge functionality, Okkami is revolutionizing the hospitality industry, one guest at a time.

The Founding Vision of Okkami

Okkami was founded with a vision to revolutionise the hospitality industry by leveraging innovative technologies to enhance guest experiences and streamline operations for luxury hotels, resorts, and service providers.

Established in 2016, Okkami began as a solution-driven platform designed to integrate and unify disparate systems, enabling seamless communication between guests and staff. In its early days, the company focused on building partnerships with leading hotels, offering cutting-edge solutions like mobile key access, guest engagement apps, and personalized services. By staying ahead of technological trends and maintaining a customer-centric approach,

Antony Goddard

Antony Goddard | COO

Okkami quickly established itself as a trusted name in the PropTech and hospitality tech space.

Elevating Guest Experiences through Innovative Technology

Okkami's hotel management system is designed to elevate guest experiences and streamline operations for hotels and resorts. Its core functions include a comprehensive guest engagement platform that integrates seamlessly with existing Property Management Systems (PMS).

Okkami enables personalized communication through mobile apps, digital concierge services, and in-room control features, allowing guests to manage bookings, request services, and access information effortlessly. Additionally, the system supports automation of routine tasks, enhances staff efficiency, and provides actionable insights through advanced analytics. With integrations for IoT devices, loyalty programs, and third-party services, Okkami ensures an innovative, connected, and luxurious hospitality experience.

Revolutionising Hospitality with Cutting-Edge Features

Okkami stands out as a leader in hospitality technology, offering innovative solutions that transform guest experiences and streamline hotel operations.

One of its most groundbreaking features is the integration of IoT-enabled room controls, allowing guests to adjust lighting, temperature, and curtains through a unified app. Okkami also excels in providing multilingual AI-driven concierge services, enabling seamless communication with international guests.

Additionally, its platform facilitates contactless check-in and check-out, digital key access, and real-time requests for amenities or services. By integrating with leading property management systems and leveraging data analytics, Okkami empowers hotels to deliver hyper-personalized guest experiences while optimizing operational efficiency.