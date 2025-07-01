The General Medical Council awards Peartree Cleaning Services £1.8m contract

The GMC

The General Medical Council (GMC), the independent regulator for doctors, physician associates, and anaesthesia associates, has awarded Peartree Cleaning Services, the UK’s Premier Sustainable cleaning specialist, a contract to provide a total cleaning solution across their UK portfolio.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The GMC operates across seven sites in the UK, each with distinct operational needs. Following a rigorous tender process, Peartree secured the GMC contract renewal, which builds on a successful twenty-year partnership. Peartree’s structured cleaning model is built around core cleaning shifts, day housekeepers for ongoing maintenance, and supervisory oversight, ensuring an efficient, high-impact service that aligns with the GMC’s expectations andsupports its professional, clinical, and administrative functions.

Peartree will provide the GMC with a real-time, fully interactive contract management system via Peartree 360. This industry-leading digital platform ensures that GMC’s Facilities team have instant access to contract performance data, service audits, and financial breakdowns whenever needed. Peartree 360 will also provide the GMC with access to comprehensive Scope1, 2 and 3 carbon emissions data, providing valuable information on their carbon footprint, enabling science-based calculations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brad Reames, Owner and Managing Director of Peartree Cleaning Services, said: "This contract is more than just business to us - it’s personal. From day one, we have been fully invested in delivering the highest standards, adapting to the GMC’s evolving needs, and ensuring our service remains seamless, proactive, and innovative.”

Stuart Conroy, Commercial Director at Peartree Cleaning Services, added: “Our GMC cleaning team have been with Peartree for over twenty years and are trusted members of the GMC community. This contract renewal is a testament to the pride, care, and commitment that they demonstrate every day and as such we have awarded them with a £100 retention bonus in appreciation of their hard work and dedication.”