The Happy Pear awarded B Corp certified status

The Happy Pear Chilled Range

The Happy Pear has been granted official Certified B Corporation™ status.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Achieving this acclaimed accreditation underpins The Happy Pear’s commitment to social and environmental impact, a principle which has always underpinned the company’s overarching ethos.

The journey towards certification has taken over a year and involved a review of The Happy Pear’s entire business, spanning its cafes, eponymous ambient and chilled product range and farm operations. The stringent auditing process and evidence required to prove The Happy Pear met the exacting criteria and high standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency was challenging. However, The Happy Pear is delighted to now join the elite ranks of 8,000 B Corps across 80+ countries and (150+ industries), who have the same dedication to constant improvement year on year and who share the same vision to create a more inclusive, equitable and regenerative economy, putting people and the needs of the planet ahead of profit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the certification, Operations Director, Darragh Flynn, says, “This represents a huge milestone for us – and one that we are especially proud of as it represents an affirmation of our founding mission, to build a healthier, happier world through food, community and connection. As a brand, we have always been keen to promote a healthy lifestyle through a plant-based diet and a positive mindset, helping people make constructive food choices that support nature, help build community and bring happiness and a sense of wellbeing. Having achieved B Corp status, there is certainly no room for complacency. We will strive to work harder and do even better to create a positive impact on our customers, communities, staff and the environment.”