The hidden fire risks in your office – are you overlooking these critical safety elements?

Fire safety is a top priority for any workplace, but many hidden risks can easily go unnoticed until it’s too late. Glenn Flannery, Group Commercial Director at Spy Alarms, shares valuable insight into commonly overlooked fire safety risks that can easily go unnoticed until it's too late.

1. Blocked exits

One of the most crucial fire safety concerns in any office is ensuring that emergency exits are always clear and easily accessible. In an emergency, employees need a direct and safe escape route, and blocked exits can create life-threatening delays.

“In an emergency, time is critical. Office storage areas, clutter, and even misplaced furniture can obstruct these vital escape routes,” says Glenn.

“Regularly inspect hallways, exits, and stairwells to ensure that nothing is blocking fire doors or escape routes. This simple step can save lives in the event of an emergency.”

2. Fire Safety in the kitchen

The kitchen is one of the highest-risk areas for fire hazards in an office, often due to unattended cooking. This is a common issue, as people accidentally leave food cooking without supervision.

Glenn advises, “never leave food cooking on the stove or in the oven unsupervised. Additionally, flammable materials like towels, paper, and food packaging should be kept away from heat sources.”

Encouraging employees to adopt simple safety habits—such as turning off cooking appliances when not in use—can significantly reduce the risk of a fire breaking out in the office kitchen.

3. Maintain electrical systems

Electrical systems pose one of the most significant fire risks in an office environment, especially if systems are outdated or improperly maintained. Overloading electrical outlets or using damaged wires can lead to electrical fires, which are both dangerous and costly.

“Avoid overloading outlets and extension cords, and always replace any frayed or damaged wiring immediately,” Glenn suggests. "If your office is in an older building, it’s especially important to schedule a professional electrical inspection to ensure that your wiring is up to modern safety standards."

Proper maintenance of electrical systems, including regular inspections and timely repairs, can prevent the potentially disastrous effects of electrical fires.

4. Improper Storage of Flammable Materials

Improper storage of flammable materials is another significant fire risk in many offices. "Offices often store flammable materials like cleaning products, paper, ink, and other supplies in unsafe locations," Glenn shares.

"When stored near heat sources such as heaters, appliances, or even light fixtures, these materials can significantly increase the likelihood of a fire breaking out.

Therefore, it’s critical to store flammable items in safe, designated areas that are well away from heat sources.”

5. Close internal doors at night

Glenn says, “closing internal doors can significantly improve safety in the event of a fire by slowing the spread of flames, smoke, and toxic gases.

This containment helps to protect escape routes, giving occupants more time to evacuate safely, and reduces fire damage to the rest of the property. Even a standard closed door can hold back a fire for valuable minutes, making it a simple yet effective way to enhance fire safety in buildings.

By paying attention to these often-overlooked fire safety elements, offices can create a safer work environment and significantly reduce the risk of fire-related incidents. Regular inspections, proper storage practices, and awareness of common fire hazards can go a long way in protecting your workplace and ensuring the safety of your team.