The High Ticket Method: High ticket sales expert Dr Tania King-Mohammad tops the business book charts with new release

Tania King Mohammad (centre) celebrated with guests from the business world, including Mail Online money columnist Lisa Johnson (L) and coach Claire Doré

Doctor turned High Ticket Sales Expert and Wealth Strategist, Dr Tania King-Mohammad has announced the launch of her new business book, The High Ticket Method, packed full of strategies to help CEOs and entrepreneurs multiply their business income and sales ethically. The book, which launched on Thursday, immediately hit the number one bestseller lists in business categories such as sales and marketing and self-employment.

Tania, who helps CEOs build six and seven-figure empires through ethical premium selling, left her role as an NHS doctor and built a seven-figure property portfolio with her husband with little investment. After being profiled in The Telegraph and The Times sharing her property journey, Tania now works with entrepreneurs to help them multiply their impact, income and businesses with high-ticket and premium sales strategies done ethically and helps them multiply their earnings through investing in property, to create true 360 wealth.

The new business book title, published by Authors & Co, is available now and guides readers through Tania’s proven methods to generate money online and her signature 6-step high ticket method of: Psychology, Perception, POWER Offers, Personalised Experiences, Proven Results and Premium Sales Strategies.

To celebrate the launch of one of 2025’s newest and most exciting business book releases, Tania hosted an industry book launch event in collaboration with the prestigious Metropolitan Mayfair, London’s newest Luxury Casino, and drink sponsor Sahara.

Author Tania King-Mohammad being interviewed by Samantha Hearne at The High Ticket Method Book Launch at Metropolitan Mayfair.

Author, High Ticket Sales Expert, and Wealth Strategist Dr Tania King-Mohammad said:“I’m so excited to announce the launch of the business bestseller The High Ticket Method. I know it will have a huge impact on so many other business owners. To hit number 1 was amazing, as is being able to inspire a whole generation of business owners to multiply their income with premium sales strategies, sell ethically, and ultimately create wealth for their families,” says author and business owner Dr Tania King-Mohammad.

For more information on The High Ticket method visit: https://www.taniakingmohammad.com/.