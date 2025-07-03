The Ice Co Triumphs at the National Family Business Awards 2025

National Family Business Awards 2025

The Ice Co, Europe’s leading ice manufacturer and the UK’s leading ice brand, has been honoured twice at the prestigious National Family Business Awards 2025 which celebrates the very best of British family firms with awards presented regionally, by sector and nationally, with The Ice Co taking home the coveted Yorkshire People’s Choice Champion award and the Sustainability Family Business of the Year award. The brand was also runner up in the Yorkshire Family Business of the Year category.

The well-attended ceremony, held in London on 18th June at The Royal Geographical Society in South Kensington, London, brought together the most outstanding family-run firms from across the UK to celebrate their achievements and contributions to the economy and communities. Organised by Family Business United, the awards are the pinnacle recognition for family-run firms and are the only national awards dedicated to celebrating family-owned enterprises.

The Ice Co, a proudly Yorkshire-based business founded in 1860, continues to shine as a beacon of family entrepreneurship and innovation. Now led by the sixth generation of the Marr family, the company remains rooted in its original values while adapting and evolving to stay at the forefront of the ice industry.

This year, The Ice Co was shortlisted as a finalist in two highly coveted categories, Family Business of the Year, celebrating overall excellence, innovation, and sustained success within the UK’s family business sector. And, the Yorkshire People’s Choice Champion, a public-voted accolade that highlights the strong community support and regional pride in this iconic Yorkshire brand.

The Ice Co team

Winning two of these awards and recognised as a runner up in a third category is a testament to the enduring success and dedication of the Marr family. With bestselling products such as Party Ice, Polar Cube and Super Cubes, The Ice Co has become a household name, synonymous with quality and a deep commitment to its team and customers. The company’s 2024 ‘Great Place to Work’ certification reflects a continued focus on employee wellbeing and building a thriving workplace culture, continuing the brand’s legacy.

Polly Metcalfe, Managing Director of The Ice Co, says: "This is not just a win for our family business, but for everyone who has been part of The Ice Co’s journey. We’re honoured to be recognised among so many incredible family firms, and these awards reinforce our belief in the power of staying true to our roots whilst constantly moving forward."

For more information on The Ice Co, visit www.theiceco.co.uk