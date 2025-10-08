The Internet's Hidden Carbon Footprint: Websites Drive 3.8% of Global Emissions

Person holding a laptop in a field

Companies can no longer afford to ignore the environmental impact of digital - smarter design is part of the solution.

If the internet were a country, it would be the 14th largest polluter - responsible for up to 3.8% of global carbon emissions, putting it on par with the aviation industry. Yet many UK businesses remain unaware that their websites contribute directly to this impact.

Papaya Studio, a Cornwall-based digital design and development studio, is highlighting the often-overlooked carbon footprint of the web - encouraging organisations to consider sustainability as part of their wider digital strategy.

100,000 website visits = as much CO₂ as driving around 1,600 miles

According to the Website Carbon Calculator, the average web page produces around 0.36 grams of CO₂ per view. A website with 100,000 monthly visits - a decent-sized business site, not small but not huge either - generates around 430kg of CO₂ per year. That's the same as driving roughly 1,600 miles in an average petrol or diesel car, based on the UK Government's latest 2025 greenhouse gas conversion factors.

Papaya Studio founder Nathan Hambling says the cumulative effect is what surprises people most:

"Even the smallest design improvements can dramatically change how much carbon is produced each time a website loads. On a low-traffic site this may feel insignificant, but once you scale to thousands or millions of visits, the impact becomes huge."

How a website produces carbon

Websites might appear weightless, but every page load triggers a chain of energy use. Data is stored in servers housed in energy-hungry data centres, transmitted across global networks, and then displayed on a user's device - all of which require electricity. The more complex the site, the more data is transferred, and the greater the energy demand. High-resolution images, auto-playing videos, and unnecessary scripts add invisible weight, driving up carbon emissions with every click.

Nathan explains: "That autoplaying video in the header might look harmless, but multiply it by a million users and you've suddenly created a very real carbon cost. When you start weighing every design decision by its carbon impact, you not only reduce emissions but usually end up with a faster, more user-friendly website."

Low-carbon design is also high-performance design

Papaya Studio has built sustainability into its design thinking and processes, guiding clients who are interested towards greener hosting providers and practical tools - such as independent carbon calculators - that help measure and reduce their website's carbon footprint wherever possible. But the benefits extend beyond the environment.

"What excites us is the crossover between low-carbon websites and high-performance websites," Nathan adds. "Low-carbon usually means faster load times. Every design decision is weighed up based on its carbon cost and whether it adds real value - and the end result is a website that's both cleaner and quicker."

Nathan emphasises that digital sustainability is an ongoing journey - not every platform or project allows for the same level of control, but awareness and incremental improvements make a real difference.

Why most businesses still don't know - but benefit anyway

Despite growing conversations around sustainability, Papaya Studio finds most clients are still unaware of the issue. Yet they quickly welcome the benefits when explained:

"Clients don't often come to us asking for a sustainable website," Nathan admits. "But almost every client appreciates knowing that we use greener hosting options, wherever possible. More importantly, they love a site that's fast and effective - which, by design, produces less carbon."

Small digital choices, big environmental impact

The internet's environmental footprint is often overlooked, but the evidence is clear: small digital choices add up to big carbon impacts. By adopting sustainable design practices, businesses can reduce emissions, speed up their websites, and create more meaningful user experiences. Digital sustainability should no longer be seen as a niche option, but as a natural part of responsible and future-focused web design.