The Jolly Hog is recalling one of its products over a health concern. The Bristol-based company, which specialises in pork and sausages, is recalling Jolly Hog 8 BBQ Pork Hoguettes because they contain milk which is not mentioned on the label.

The Food Safety Agency said the affected products are Jolly Hog 8 BBQ Pork Hoguettes (Pack size184g) with use by dates of March 3, March 5 and March 8, 2024. In a statement, it said: "This product contains milk making it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents."

It added: "Sometimes there will be a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold. Then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

