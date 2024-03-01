The Jolly Hog: Jolly Hog 8 BBQ Pork Hoguettes recalled due to undeclared milk
The Jolly Hog is recalling one of its products over a health concern. The Bristol-based company, which specialises in pork and sausages, is recalling Jolly Hog 8 BBQ Pork Hoguettes because they contain milk which is not mentioned on the label.
The Food Safety Agency said the affected products are Jolly Hog 8 BBQ Pork Hoguettes (Pack size184g) with use by dates of March 3, March 5 and March 8, 2024. In a statement, it said: "This product contains milk making it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents."
It added: "Sometimes there will be a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold. Then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).
"If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, do not eat it. Instead, return the product to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. For further information, please contact [email protected]."
